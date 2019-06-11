 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Motion Trap Went Shopping Online and Bought a Hologram
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Motion Trap Went Shopping Online and Bought a Hologram

Karl Christian Krumpholz | June 11, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Kyle Williams: “One day, my bandmate Nathan Rogers and I were hanging out and shopping online. I said, ‘Oh, man, check out these jackets.’ My computer screen displayed the image of a bomber jacket. This wasn’t just any bomber jacket, though — it was a fiber-optic bomber jacket that lights up. ‘Those are perfect,’ he agreed, followed by, ‘Wait! Look under the similar items. What about a hologram?’ We looked at each other eagerly for a moment before Nathan clicked ‘Add to Order.’

Motion Trap Went Shopping Online and Bought a Hologram
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We took turns excitedly typing, filling in our information and ultimately clicking on ‘Send Order.’ Exhaling, I said, ‘This is going to be great.’

Motion Trap Went Shopping Online and Bought a Hologram
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“There was a pause before Nathan broke the silence: ‘Now, what the fuck do we do with a hologram?’”

Find out at Motion Trap’s release party for its new single, “N2U,” at Lost Lake on June 21, with Retrofette and Graveyard Club.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >