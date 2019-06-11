Motion Trap Went Shopping Online and Bought a Hologram

Kyle Williams: “One day, my bandmate Nathan Rogers and I were hanging out and shopping online. I said, ‘Oh, man, check out these jackets.’ My computer screen displayed the image of a bomber jacket. This wasn’t just any bomber jacket, though — it was a fiber-optic bomber jacket that lights up. ‘Those are perfect,’ he agreed, followed by, ‘Wait! Look under the similar items. What about a hologram?’ We looked at each other eagerly for a moment before Nathan clicked ‘Add to Order.’

“We took turns excitedly typing, filling in our information and ultimately clicking on ‘Send Order.’ Exhaling, I said, ‘This is going to be great.’





“There was a pause before Nathan broke the silence: ‘Now, what the fuck do we do with a hologram?’”

Find out at Motion Trap’s release party for its new single, “N2U,” at Lost Lake on June 21, with Retrofette and Graveyard Club.



Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.