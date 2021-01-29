The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

- Local
Number Thirty Eight continues to host concerts on its outdoor stage, including Elle Michelle & the Bluegrass Boys, the Milk Blossoms and Kaitlyn Williams playing this weekend, while Los Mocochetes play at the Mercury Cafe. Also on tap this weekend are Eazybaked at the Black Box, Stella Nøva at Larimer Lounge and livestreams by Cage the Elephant and Dave Devine playing the music of Bill Frisell. Here's what's happening:
Annie Booth
Fridays in January and February, 6 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series that she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.
Eazybaked
Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Black Box
$70-$280
Electronica act Eazybaked plays four sets over two nights, with Rafeeki and Serious Jorge opening on Friday and Quite Possibly opening on Saturday.
Elle Michelle and the Bluegrass Boys: Pickin' on the Dead
Friday, January 29, 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Elle Michelle and the Bluegrass Boys play a set of Grateful Dead tunes at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended. The band also performs at So Many Road Roads Brewery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 30.
Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell
Friday, January 29, 7 p.m.
Online
$10
A conversation and song livestream between singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell.
Rufus Wainwright
Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.
Online
$20
Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio-album catalogue.
Schism
Friday, January 29, 2 & 6 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$20-$140
Tool tribute band Schism, from New York, plays a matinee and an evening show with Megadeth tribute act Rattlehead.
Stella Nøva
Friday, January 29, 7 & 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge,
$20-$60
Denver indie rocker Stella Nøva, which works in a bit of hip-hop, plays two shows.
Tales From the Far Side - A Tribute to Bill Frisell
Friday, January 29, 7 p.m.
Online
Free
Dazzle presents the livestream of Frisell's music featuring guitarist Dave Devine, violinist Adrienne Short, trumpeter Gabriel Mervine and trombonist Adam Bartczak.
Cage the Elephant
Saturday, January 30, 6 p.m.
Online
$19.99-$29.99
Kentucky rock band Cage the Elephant streams a full band and electric show for Bread & Roses’ Winter Benefit, broadcast from Blackbird Studio in Nashville.
Derek Banach Quintet
Saturdays in January, 6 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Trumpeter Derek Banach explores material from Kenny Garrett, Mulgrew Miller, John Hicks and George Cables as part of his Adventures in Modern Jazz every Saturday in January.
Homemade Spaceship & FunkStatik
Saturday, January 30, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$45
Electronica acts Homemade Spaceship and FunkStatik, which were originally slated to perform at Cervantes' in November, play two shows tonight.
Los Mocochetes
Saturday, January 30, 7 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$15
Denver Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes headline the night; Smiley Gatmouth and Juice & Jelie open.
Megan Burtt
Saturday, January 30, 7 p.m.
Online
Price TBD
Singer-songwriter Megan Burtt streams a hi-def set from Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder.
The Milk Blossoms
Saturday, January 30, 2 & 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Experimental pop act the Milk Blossoms play two sets on the outdoor stage at Number Thirty Eight. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore
Saturday, January 30, 7 p.m.
Online
$20-$30
Singer-songwriter husband-and-wife duo Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore stream a show from Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music.
Mixed Apes
Sundays from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street
Free
Mixed Apes includes members of Wonderlic, Grown Ass Man Band and the Clam Daddys; the group plays Sundays at Appaloosa Grill.
Mr. Grigsby
Sunday, January 31, 7 p.m.
Online
Free
Mr. Grigsby's livestream show is part of the Armory Denver's new Sunday Streams series, which continues through February.
Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
