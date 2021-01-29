The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Milk Blossoms play two sets at Number Thirty Eight.

Number Thirty Eight continues to host concerts on its outdoor stage, including Elle Michelle & the Bluegrass Boys, the Milk Blossoms and Kaitlyn Williams playing this weekend, while Los Mocochetes play at the Mercury Cafe. Also on tap this weekend are Eazybaked at the Black Box, Stella Nøva at Larimer Lounge and livestreams by Cage the Elephant and Dave Devine playing the music of Bill Frisell. Here's what's happening:



Annie Booth

Fridays in January and February, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series that she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.

Eazybaked

Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Black Box

$70-$280

Electronica act Eazybaked plays four sets over two nights, with Rafeeki and Serious Jorge opening on Friday and Quite Possibly opening on Saturday.

Elle Michelle and the Bluegrass Boys: Pickin' on the Dead

Friday, January 29, 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Elle Michelle and the Bluegrass Boys play a set of Grateful Dead tunes at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended. The band also performs at So Many Road Roads Brewery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 30.

Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell

Friday, January 29, 7 p.m.

Online

$10

A conversation and song livestream between singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell.

Rufus Wainwright

Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.

Online

$20

Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio-album catalogue.

Schism

Friday, January 29, 2 & 6 p.m.

Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway

$20-$140

Tool tribute band Schism, from New York, plays a matinee and an evening show with Megadeth tribute act Rattlehead.

Stella Nøva

Friday, January 29, 7 & 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge,

$20-$60

Denver indie rocker Stella Nøva, which works in a bit of hip-hop, plays two shows.

Tales From the Far Side - A Tribute to Bill Frisell

Friday, January 29, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents the livestream of Frisell's music featuring guitarist Dave Devine, violinist Adrienne Short, trumpeter Gabriel Mervine and trombonist Adam Bartczak.

Cage the Elephant

Saturday, January 30, 6 p.m.

Online

$19.99-$29.99

Kentucky rock band Cage the Elephant streams a full band and electric show for Bread & Roses’ Winter Benefit, broadcast from Blackbird Studio in Nashville.

Derek Banach Quintet

Saturdays in January, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Trumpeter Derek Banach explores material from Kenny Garrett, Mulgrew Miller, John Hicks and George Cables as part of his Adventures in Modern Jazz every Saturday in January.

Homemade Spaceship & FunkStatik

Saturday, January 30, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$45

Electronica acts Homemade Spaceship and FunkStatik, which were originally slated to perform at Cervantes' in November, play two shows tonight.

Los Mocochetes

Saturday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

$15

Denver Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes headline the night; Smiley Gatmouth and Juice & Jelie open.

Megan Burtt

Saturday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Online

Price TBD

Singer-songwriter Megan Burtt streams a hi-def set from Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder.

The Milk Blossoms

Saturday, January 30, 2 & 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Experimental pop act the Milk Blossoms play two sets on the outdoor stage at Number Thirty Eight. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore

Saturday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Online

$20-$30

Singer-songwriter husband-and-wife duo Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore stream a show from Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music.

Mixed Apes

Sundays from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street

Free

Mixed Apes includes members of Wonderlic, Grown Ass Man Band and the Clam Daddys; the group plays Sundays at Appaloosa Grill.

Mr. Grigsby

Sunday, January 31, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Mr. Grigsby's livestream show is part of the Armory Denver's new Sunday Streams series, which continues through February.

