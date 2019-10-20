Reader: Lizzo's Denver Concert Was Infected by Skinny White Girls

Lizzo brought her joyful performance to Denver. But she also brought her fans. And as Westword's Leslie Wilber reports, many of them were obnoxious. While Lizzo celebrated the human body, Wilber writes that she "watched thin white women literally push black women and fat people out of the way, scrambling to get closer to the stage, splashing drinks on anyone they determined could just as well get behind them."

Readers are taking to Facebook to debate her observations.

Troy agrees wholeheartedly:



Denver does indeed have an infestation of obnoxious “skinny white girls” or whatever you want to call them who act as described in the article, and much worse. From their pushing through crowds while yelling “‘scuse me” as a command instead of a question with those nasally vocal-fry voices you wish someone would smack from their mouths, to spending entire performances oh-my-godding each other with those same eardrum-piercing voices (you know the kind - it’s the voice girls use when they’re talking about other girls) in the back of your head, these privileged Karens (Kherryn these days?) are by far the worst part of any show we go to, and we go to a lot.

Joy has found a way to deal with irritating people at shows:



Yeah, there were skinny drunk insensitive white chicks. Isn't that true of every concert? I've learned how to block these people out so they don't ruin a possibly once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. I was at the same show & saw women in a wide range of body types & ages wearing whatever the Hell they wanted. The body confidence & sense of safety these women had to wear & express themselves how they liked was amazing to witness.

Logan takes a different approach:



This article doesn’t represent my experience. Most of the things described happen at every concert. The difference in the Lizzo show; She actually attracts a diverse group of people. Women/men, gay/straight, young/old, All Races, All Sizes. The problem here is the ability we all have to attack people that don’t look like us. I got to the show show at 7:30; I wanted a good spot. I had to leave a few times for the bathroom, i made sure to take the same path back and cheers everyone and most were so happy on my way back. I spoke to every group around me. Said, i love her album, it’s helped me through a lot so I’m looking to really enjoy this. If I bump you, i promise I’m not meaning too. Own your space and introduce yourself to those around you. Control your experience. The complaints listed are at every concert! We just so happened to be at a show where an artist had the unique ability of drawing in a totally diverse crowd. To complain about some of this is to belittle Lizzo. She deserves an article about her platform, what she is about, how she makes you feel, and how authentic and relatable she is. That is what we need. If anything, this article represents life with how and what we choose to focus on. Negativity/Positivity will always exist. How we choose to let that affect us in a situation like this, it’s on us.

Kelly accuses Wilber of sour grapes:



Someone is salty about their own life and it’s definitely the author. Way to stereotype and call out “skinny white girls”, I’m sure they weren’t the only people pushing others out of the way. Sounds like she is insecure about herself and needs to make herself feel better with this shit article.

And Ryan blames Lizzo:



I could have told you the crowd at her show was going to be terrible to deal with. Lizzo is hot, so you get people that just want to say they were there when she broke. They care nothing for the show or fans, yet act very important. Want a good crowd? Go see a metal show.



Miles Chrisinger

Wilber's original take did offer an olive branch to the skinny ladies.

"If you were a sloppy drunk skinny lady who plowed, elbowed and pushed through one of Lizzo's shows (especially if you're the one who dislocated my toe, because you're not sure how to wear stilettos in a crowd, then grabbed my boobs to steer me out of your little clique's path – thanks, love!), take heart," she writes. "You're not alone. Most of us are guilty of thoughtlessly tromping through a space that's special to someone else, leaving our muddy boot prints for them to mop up later. Usually, we don't even know we're doing it. It's one of the grungy little parts of a system that commodifies art and creativity."

"Maybe that's something you're inclined to reflect on," she adds. "If so, let's make a pact: If you're skinny and Lizzo lifts you up, you don't get to make fun of fat people anymore. Not even in the name of wringing your hands over health."

And at the end of her story, Wilber focused in on Lizzo's divinity. Read the original review for yourself.

What were your thoughts on Lizzo's concert? Wilber's article? The audiences at Denver concerts? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.