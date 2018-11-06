Maggie Despise Refused to Play Jay-Z or Bruce Springteen

Maggie Despise: “My friend and I drove up to Steamboat, which was a three-hour drive. The venue was at a local bar that didn’t really seem like a place for electronic music, but you never know. We got some food, set up, and I started playing. First someone came up to request Bruce Springsteen. As a drum-and-bass DJ, I did not have anything even close to that. I’m also not a request DJ, so I had to decline. Next, a couple girls came up requesting Jay-Z and offered to even pay me to play some. I had to explain again that I don’t take requests, and I’m actually being paid to play what I was playing.

