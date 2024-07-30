New Denver Music Series Amplifies and Empowers Women Artists

THE VOLUME SERIES will be an ongoing monthly event, intentionally curated to take you on a musical journey from month to month. July’s event was the first of the series; titled HEAL, it was intended to be a calm, warm, immersive experience into all of the artists’ personal healing journeys through their music.
And this Saturday, August 3, Jazzy P and brookLynn will present the next event in the series: GROW. The show will be held at Two Moons Music Hall in RiNo, with doors opening at 8:30 p.m. and music beginning at 9. “This one is going to be a roller coaster,” says Jazzy, “There’s going to be something for everybody at GROW with the different kinds of genres that will be performed. And growth is that way, right? Sometimes you’re angry, sometimes you’re excited…”
“And we all have different ways that we want to grow,” adds brookLYNN. GROW will feature individual performances by local musicians Fleeka, Mckey, She Who Won’t Be Named, Cleopatra and headliner Jazzy P. The event will also include live painting by mural artist Tems as well as local vendors Beauty Grease and Loopy Dough. The night will conclude with an intentional closing ceremony that gives guests and artists a moment to reflect and something to take home with them.
“All of the women that we chose for GROW are incredibly powerful in their own ways,” says brookLYNN, “which just goes to show that women's power and women's leadership is so dynamic.”With the natural alignment between brookLYNN and Jazzy’s musical histories and philosophies, it's no wonder this event series was manifested just two months after its initial conception by the duo.
BrookLYNN grew up in Denver and was passionate about singing from a very young age. She always dreamed about making music her career, but being raised in a very religious household meant that her family was extremely unsupportive of those dreams, telling her that she would never be good enough to make it in the industry. When she turned nineteen, her father kicked her out of the house. It was during this time, navigating homelessness and heartbreak, that she began writing her own music as a way to cope.
“Ever since then, I’ve just been making music and doing what I love," she says, “It feels like I gave up on my dream, and then the universe just kind of took me back and placed me where I was meant to be. In the midst of a lot of struggle, music got me through.”
Jazzy deeply shares this sentiment in her own story. Her passion for singing also started at a very young age, but it wasn’t until 2019 that she began writing her own music. After the death of a friend and mentor with whom she used to perform at open-mic nights in Iowa City, she decided that she wanted to start hosting her own events and throwing concerts. She remembers thinking: “There needs to be a stage for people like me, who want to perform but don’t necessarily have backing instruments, to be able to just come and express themselves. So it all started there.”
Jazzy moved to Denver in 2021, and when she and brookLYNN found each other attending the same events in the local music scene, they immediately formed a connection. They eventually started going to events together, and that evolved into lengthy discussions about their shared ideologies, dreams and also qualms about how shows were being run and managed in the local music industry.
“It really all started because our morals were very similar when it came to creating,” says Jazzy. “I mean, making music and being creative in general is a very vulnerable and sacred thing to share with people. And sometimes, as a woman, it’s so easy to take advantage of that or take it beyond what it should have been in the first place.”
Both finding it difficult to find safe spaces in the Denver music scene as women, and wanting to create that for themselves and for the larger community, the idea for THE VOLUME SERIES was born. Music saved them, and so now they want to give that back to other women who are on the same journey.
“And even when they get there,” adds brookLYNN, “a lot of times it becomes extremely difficult for them to continue. ... We just need more women [in the industry] to be able to create and to be able to feel safe. To feel valued for our talents, for more than just our bodies, our looks and what people feel like we have to offer physically. What do we have to offer spiritually? And how do we foster that? And how do we allow space for people to feel like they can do that without bounds?”
Two Moons Music Hall, 2944 Larimer Street. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased here.