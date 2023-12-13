Nicki Minaj Is Coming to Denver on Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Denver Barbz, your queen is coming to town.
On December 10, Nicki Minaj announced her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, and after she kicks it off in Oakland on March 1, the hip-hop queen's next stop will be Denver's Ball Arena, on Sunday, March 3.
The tour is named for her latest album, Pink Friday 2, which dropped on December 8 and includes 22 tracks featuring collabs with Drake, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert and more. The title of the new album, her fifth, nods to her 2010 debut, Pink Friday, which launched a career that's seen Minaj win multiple awards from MTV, BET and Billboard, as well as several Grammy nominations. She was the first woman to release 100 songs that made it to the Billboard Top 100 — surpassed only by Taylor Swift — and also just appeared on the cover of Vogue's November issue.
Presale tickets to the Pink Friday 2 World Tour are on sale now, and general tickets will be released at 9 a.m. Friday, December 15, at nickiminajofficial.com.
Find more concerts in Denver at our concert calendar.