Purple Martini's Licenses Are Up for Renewal; Not Everybody's On Board

A virtual hearing is set from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 16. Join by calling 720-388-6219 (code 362 509 992#) or via video conference.
Residents, owners or managers of businesses, or registered neighborhood groups, located within the designated neighborhood — which is approximately three blocks in each direction from the Purple Martini — are eligible to attend and give their opinion.
Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association. “The issue is whether your reasonable requirements are being met with the existing Liquor and Cabaret Licenses, or if you feel the Purple Martini has been, and will continue to be, a negative impact on the Neighborhood.
“If you have an opinion regarding the negative impact of the Cabaret License of the Purple Martini, please participate in the Hearing, and let the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, know that you oppose the Renewal of the Standard Cabaret License of the Purple Martini, because of the negative impact on the health, safety, and welfare of the Neighborhood,” the email continues.
In 2017, the rebooted Purple Martini opened at 1416 Market Street in the former home of Oak Tavern and 24K Lounge and the short-lived Lumi Nightclub.
More recently, the Purple Martini has been open Wednesdays through Sundays as a lounge, restaurant and nightclub, with DJs spinning regularly.