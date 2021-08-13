Support Us

Purple Martini's Licenses Are Up for Renewal; Not Everybody's On Board

August 13, 2021 1:10PM

Purple Martini is undergoing a name chance and re-licensing.
Purple Martini is undergoing a name chance and re-licensing. Jon Solomon
Purple Martini is undergoing a name chance and re-licensing.
Purple Martini is undergoing a name chance and re-licensing.
Jon Solomon
Since the Purple Martini first opened on 15th Street in the mid ‘90s, the lounge has gone through a few incarnations. Now owner Rachid Elmrini and manager Mohammed Safieddine are looking to renew the current standard cabaret and liquor licenses for the spot at 1320 15th Street and are awaiting approval for a new name: the Mojito Café,

A virtual hearing is set from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 16. Join by calling 720-388-6219 (code 362 509 992#) or via video conference.

Residents, owners or managers of businesses, or registered neighborhood groups, located within the designated neighborhood — which is approximately three blocks in each direction from the Purple Martini — are eligible to attend and give their opinion.
A public hearing will take place Monday, August 16 to determine the future of Purple Martini.
A public hearing will take place Monday, August 16 to determine the future of Purple Martini.
Jon Solomon
“There are currently 66 total licenses where you can buy alcohol by the drink, 13 Taverns, 52 Hotel & Restaurants, and 1 Brewpub within your Designated Neighborhood, and 29 Cabaret Licenses within the Designated Neighborhood,” states an email from Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association. “The issue is whether your reasonable requirements are being met with the existing Liquor and Cabaret Licenses, or if you feel the Purple Martini has been, and will continue to be, a negative impact on the Neighborhood.

“If you have an opinion regarding the negative impact of the Cabaret License of the Purple Martini, please participate in the Hearing, and let the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, know that you oppose the Renewal of the Standard Cabaret License of the Purple Martini, because of the negative impact on the health, safety, and welfare of the Neighborhood,” the email continues.
The previous Purple Martini location at 1416 Market Street.
The previous Purple Martini location at 1416 Market Street.
Jon Solomon
After opening more than two decades ago, Purple Martini moved to the Tabor Center in 2005. Other locations were opened in the Denver Tech Center and Boulder before they all eventually closed by 2010.

In 2017, the rebooted Purple Martini opened at 1416 Market Street in the former home of Oak Tavern and 24K Lounge and the short-lived Lumi Nightclub.

More recently, the Purple Martini has been open Wednesdays through Sundays as a lounge, restaurant and nightclub, with DJs spinning regularly.  
