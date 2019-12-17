Randall Frazier Remembers Fireworks in Denver's DIY Scene

Randall Frazier of Orbit Service: “The first Orbit Service show was in 1998 at an abandoned warehouse, with Rainbow Sugar and S-Fro-7, on the Fourth of July.
The entire time I was performing on the stage, someone was setting off fireworks, which were zipping past me and bouncing off the back walls, ceiling, all around this giant warehouse. I don’t think anyone got hurt, but underground shows were so much wilder in those days. I can’t tell you where the warehouse was located, as I really can’t remember. But it’s probably expensive lofts by now.”
Orbit Service’s latest record, the door to the sky, is available at orbitservice.bandcamp.com.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
