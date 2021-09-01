RESET, a Labor Day Campout, Brings an Old-School-Style Rave to the Woods Outside Denver

The national headliners are Truncate, Headless Horseman, DJ Hyperactive, HOJ and Deadly Buda. Bringing up support is a who’s-who of local underground house and techno artists.

RESET is a boutique electronic-music campout that’s coming to a secret location about an hour northeast of Denver on Labor Day weekend. Its ethos nods to the dawn of the modern rave. Revelers will dance in a retrofitted area, all day and night, on a farm only known by ticketholders themselves.