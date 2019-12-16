 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has launched a new hemp drink.EXPAND
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has launched a new hemp drink.
Brandon Marshall

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Launches "Mad Tasty" Sparkly Hemp Drink

Kyle Harris | December 16, 2019 | 8:29am
AA

Songwriter and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder has joined the throngs of musicians – from Willie Nelson to Nathaniel Rateliff – who are getting into the cannabis, CBD and hemp fields.

But instead of launching a strain named after himself, Tedder is putting out an "all-new hemp extract sparkling water" called Mad Tasty that promises to bring "wellness to the masses in the tastiest way yet."

It sounds like the hemp equivalent of the kind of music he and his band have made. Well, almost. The drink has zero sugar or sweeteners and 20 milligrams of "pure broad-spectrum hemp extract."  It promises to help people get their creative energy flowing; Tedder was inspired to create it after dealing with anxiety, he says.

"Water is boring, and I realized I was constantly dehydrated and not drinking enough of it. Americans have an epidemic of dehydration and too much coffee and stress - I wanted to tackle all of it for ME – with one beverage and without SUGAR," Tedder explains in a release on the new product. "I also had countless friends and family around me experiencing and exclaiming the health benefits of hemp extract. Having battled anxiety and panic attacks myself in 2017, I started using hemp extract and wanted a way to take it every day without the bitter or over sweetened taste of existing beverages on the market."

The investment company First Bev, which had been looking to get into the hemp-extract beverage market, landed on Mad Tasty because of its compelling brand – and the big name of its founder. For every twelve-ounce can of Mad Tasty sold, twelve ounces of clean water will be donated to people and places in need.

So, is Mad Tasty a magic elixir? Powerful medicine? Snake oil?

Consumers in Southern California, Texas, Colorado and other hemp-friendly states will be the first to decide. Find out more at the Mad Tasty website.   

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >