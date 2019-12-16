OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Launches "Mad Tasty" Sparkly Hemp Drink

Songwriter and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder has joined the throngs of musicians – from Willie Nelson to Nathaniel Rateliff – who are getting into the cannabis, CBD and hemp fields.

But instead of launching a strain named after himself, Tedder is putting out an "all-new hemp extract sparkling water" called Mad Tasty that promises to bring "wellness to the masses in the tastiest way yet."

It sounds like the hemp equivalent of the kind of music he and his band have made. Well, almost. The drink has zero sugar or sweeteners and 20 milligrams of "pure broad-spectrum hemp extract." It promises to help people get their creative energy flowing; Tedder was inspired to create it after dealing with anxiety, he says.

"Water is boring, and I realized I was constantly dehydrated and not drinking enough of it. Americans have an epidemic of dehydration and too much coffee and stress - I wanted to tackle all of it for ME – with one beverage and without SUGAR," Tedder explains in a release on the new product. "I also had countless friends and family around me experiencing and exclaiming the health benefits of hemp extract. Having battled anxiety and panic attacks myself in 2017, I started using hemp extract and wanted a way to take it every day without the bitter or over sweetened taste of existing beverages on the market."

The investment company First Bev, which had been looking to get into the hemp-extract beverage market, landed on Mad Tasty because of its compelling brand – and the big name of its founder. For every twelve-ounce can of Mad Tasty sold, twelve ounces of clean water will be donated to people and places in need.

So, is Mad Tasty a magic elixir? Powerful medicine? Snake oil?

Consumers in Southern California, Texas, Colorado and other hemp-friendly states will be the first to decide. Find out more at the Mad Tasty website.