Why Slow Caves Slept on a Park Bench in Hyde Park

Oliver Mueller: “Since it was a foggy London evening, our goal was to stay out all night partying, only to sleep once we’d boarded our flight home. After a quick train ride, we arrived in a city that was quiet as a mouse. Every pub was closed. The only other people we saw were guards and some wandering teenagers on designer drugs.

Midnight approached, and we’d spent hours trekking a city with no open bars and no public restrooms, though Dave had managed to sneak his way into a five-star hotel. The facilities there made Donald Trump’s bathroom look like a Midwest gas station porta-potty.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“It looked like our dreams of dancing in a British nightclub would be snuffed. Without a hotel or friends to crash with, we set up camp on some benches in Hyde Park. Our only source of cover was a few lawn chairs fashioned into blankets. The next morning, we took a cab back to the train station and asked the driver why everything closed so early in London. Turns out all of the nightclubs were on the other side of town.”

Slow Caves plays the Black Sheep (in Colorado Springs) on November 2, the Moxi Theater (in Greeley) on November 3, and Maddie’s Biergarten (in Castle Rock) on November 4.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.