From Yee-Haw to Wepa: How Stampede Steered From Country to Latin

"The Stampede is more catering toward live music, bigger bands with bigger production," he says. "It's more of a concert venue. A lot of the bands are coming from Mexico, but then a lot are also coming from Colombia or Venezuela."





Every weekend, Stampede now features bands from northern Mexico that share a few aesthetics with country-Western music, such as cowboy hats (but pointier boots). Bands from states like Chihuahua, Sonora, Nueva Leon and Durango come to play banda, regional Mexican and ranchera, genres known for their large brass ensembles.



Occasionally, the club hosts singers and bands performing mariachi, the elegant and most famous Mexican musical style. Several times a month, guests can dance to cumbia, which originated in Colombia but was popularized and evolved into subgenres in Mexico.

Longtime Stampede lovers may notice that the saloon in the middle of the dance floor is gone; Chris Swank removed it to create a "huge" space for dancers and concert-goers.



"Los Dos Carnales recently played; we always do Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon, a big band; Los Tucanas de Tijuana," Swank says. "We've also done bands that are now too big for the Stampede, like Grupo Firme; they played at the Stampede, and they most recently played at Ball Arena."



On Sunday, May 5, the venue will bring in Alex Ubago, a Spanish singer and ballad writer. On May 17, the headliner will be Alex Manga, who performs Colombian pop, and Vallento, a folk music genre. It will have an international dance night on May 19, with cumbia and regional Mexican performers from Mexico and Colombia.



Stampede, which has two levels and a huge dance floor, has no problem reaching its 1,000-person capacity with the top-notch Latin bands it brings in.

After buying the place, Swank renovated the interior. "The venue was really in disrepair, so we've had to invest a lot of money in fixing everything, putting in a new stage and new lights," he says. He got rid of the bar in the middle of the dance floor, "just to make the dance floor huge." But he was careful to keep the familiar exterior and the building's character.



"We haven't changed a lot," Swank says. "It's still the same. It's just fixing and replacing and renovating, is what we've done, and just kind of give it a new look and invested money in floors, in production equipment and sounds, just done a lot of things on the exterior. But the building itself is the same as it's always been."

The programming is not. When he bought the place, he realized that the metro area "is growing, is becoming a bit more cosmopolitan," Swank says. "It's a huge mix of people who are immigrating, there's a lot from Mexico, there's a huge Central American population from El Salvador, Honduras."



Swank recognized that Stampede could tap into that underserved group of Latin American immigrants who miss the music from their native countries.