Stevie Nicks Announces Ball Arena Concert

Denver, get ready for the witching hour.
Stevie Nicks
just announced twelve additional stops on her 2024 tour, including a concert at Ball Arena
on Thursday, May 30. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, February 8; all tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 9, at livenation.com
.
The mystical singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer first found fame as a member of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac in the ’70s before embarking on a solo career in 1981. This tour marks Nicks's first solo tour since 2016-17, when she last performed at Ball Arena.
Find more upcoming concerts in our concert calendar.
