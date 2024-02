Stevie Nicks Announces Ball Arena Concert

Denver, get ready for the witching hour. Stevie Nicks just announced twelve additional stops on her 2024 tour, including a concert at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 30. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, February 8; all tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 9, at livenation.com The mystical singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer first found fame as a member of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac in the ’70s before embarking on a solo career in 1981. This tour marks Nicks's first solo tour since 2016-17, when she last performed at Ball Arena.