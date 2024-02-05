 Stevie Nicks Announces Denver Concert at Ball Arena | Westword
Stevie Nicks Announces Ball Arena Concert

The singer-songwriter just added twelve new dates to her 2024 tour.
February 5, 2024
Stevie Nicks performing at Ball Arena on October 27, 2016.
Stevie Nicks performing at Ball Arena on October 27, 2016. Miles Chrisinger
Denver, get ready for the witching hour.

Stevie Nicks just announced twelve additional stops on her 2024 tour, including a concert at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 30. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, February 8; all tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 9, at livenation.com.

The mystical singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer first found fame as a member of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac in the ’70s before embarking on a solo career in 1981. This tour marks Nicks's first solo tour since 2016-17, when she last performed at Ball Arena.

