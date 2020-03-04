Mary Claxton of the Burroughs Ran Out of Gas on the Way to a Show

Mary Claxton of The Burroughs: “Everyone arrived a few days before Salmonfest. Everyone, that is, except me. I was unable to arrive until the day of the show. I started with a 6 a.m. flight to Anchorage, then hopped on a tiny, nine-passenger propeller plane. I was terrified during the bumpy journey, despite the fact that the scenery was breathtakingly beautiful. We landed in Kenai, and a volunteer drove me the remaining hour to the festival, about two hours before showtime. We had a great time chatting, until mid-sentence, he says, ‘Well, looks like we’re out of gas.’ I was stranded with a stranger in a van about thirty minutes away from the rest of my band, and we were set to go on stage in ninety minutes.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Fortunately, a different volunteer swooped in and drove me the rest of the way. I arrived about thirty minutes before our set and took the stage to play a magical performance for 2,000 people. The sun barely went down for the rest of our trip, which made the whole ordeal seem even more like a fever dream. But it’s a dream I’d look forward to every night if I could!”

The Burroughs celebrate their new single, “Love & Unity,” at Cervantes’ Other Side on March 6.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.