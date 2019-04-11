 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
City Park Jazz returns for its 33rd year.EXPAND
City Park Jazz returns for its 33rd year.
Kenneth Hamblin III

City Park Jazz Announces the 2019 Summer Concert Lineup

Westword Staff | April 11, 2019 | 10:08pm
AA

For more than three decades, City Park Jazz has become a summer tradition, with concerts at the City Park Pavilion that showcase some of the finest musicians in town. For its 33rd season, the free concert series, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays, kicks off with soul/jazz/funk act Emma Mayes & the Hip on June 2.

The lineup also includes Hazel Miller, Dotsero, Invisible Bird and the Heavy Heavies featuring Venus Cruz.

Twenty local food trucks serving up global cuisine will be on site, as will fashion trucks.

For more information, visit the City Park Jazz website.

Here's the full 2019 lineup:

June 2: Emma Mayes & the Hip
June 9: Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles
June 16: Hazel Miller
June 23: Dotsero
June 30: Buckner FunkenJazz
July 7: Invisible Bird
July 14: Conjunto Colores
July 21: Brass Band Extravaganza ft. Badda Boom Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band, Guerilla Fanfare
July 28: Freddy Rodriguez & the Jazz Connection
August 4: The Heavy Heavies featuring Venus Cruz

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >