City Park Jazz Announces the 2019 Summer Concert Lineup

For more than three decades, City Park Jazz has become a summer tradition, with concerts at the City Park Pavilion that showcase some of the finest musicians in town. For its 33rd season, the free concert series, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays, kicks off with soul/jazz/funk act Emma Mayes & the Hip on June 2.

The lineup also includes Hazel Miller, Dotsero, Invisible Bird and the Heavy Heavies featuring Venus Cruz.



Twenty local food trucks serving up global cuisine will be on site, as will fashion trucks.

For more information, visit the City Park Jazz website.

Here's the full 2019 lineup:

June 2: Emma Mayes & the Hip

June 9: Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles

June 16: Hazel Miller

June 23: Dotsero

June 30: Buckner FunkenJazz

July 7: Invisible Bird

July 14: Conjunto Colores

July 21: Brass Band Extravaganza ft. Badda Boom Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band, Guerilla Fanfare

July 28: Freddy Rodriguez & the Jazz Connection

August 4: The Heavy Heavies featuring Venus Cruz