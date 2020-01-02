 
Denver

Trumpeter Joshua Trinidad performs at Spangalang Brewery on Friday.
Erin Trinidad

First Friday Five Points Jazz Hop Launches This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 2, 2020 | 8:25am
Norman Harris and Christopher Banks, organizers of Denver's Juneteenth celebration, launch First Friday - Five Points Jazz Hop this Friday, January 3, with performances from Joshua Trinidad Trio, Tenia Nelson Trio and Vashti Jazz.

The program, sponsored by Denver Arts & Venues, KUVO and the Five Points Development Corporation, will bring in local jazz talent to venues throughout Five Points.

The historically black neighborhood, once dubbed the Harlem of the West, was home to many jazz clubs. In recent years, its faced an onslaught of development, and the longstanding community has struggled with gentrification.

Events like this aim to preserve the neighborhood's culture in the face of massive change.

Here's the concert schedule for Friday, January 3:

5:30 p.m. - Joshua Trinidad Trio at Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street.
7 p.m. - Tenia Nelson Trio at Dunbar Kitchen & Tap (2844 Welton Street).
8:30 p.m. - Vashti Jazz at Goed Zuur (2801 Welton Street).

There's no cover charge for the concerts. 

