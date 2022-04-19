Westword Music Showcase Will Return to RiNo in September

The Westword Music Showcase will return to the RiNo Art District for two days in September.
The Showcase got its start in LoDo almost three decades ago; from there, it moved to the Golden Triangle. Last year, it not only moved on to RiNo, but expanded to a two-day event. And the 2022 edition, which will take place September 9 and 10, will be even bigger and better.
On Friday, September 9, over fifty of Denver's best bands will play in ten-plus venues throughout the district – and admission is free! Catch your favorite acts at Larimer Lounge, Catbird Hotel, ReelWorks, Tracks, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Number Thirty Eight, Ironton Distillery, RiNo Beer Garden and more.
On Saturday, September 10, the action moves to the Mission Ballroom Outdoors, with more of Denver's best bands as well as psych-rockers extraordinaire The Flaming Lips, raucous indie-funk band Saint Motel, post-punk act Wet Leg, dance-punk phenom KennyHoopla, the indie-electronic Cannons and funk-rock group The Main Squeeze.
Before Westword Music Showcase tickets go on sale to the general public, you can snag yours now for just $45 during our presale. VIP tickets are $85 and get you all of the general-admission amenities as well as access to premium viewing areas at the Brighton Main Stage and Native Roots Stage, as well as VIP restrooms, a VIP lounge and VIP bars.
Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. today, April 19, and runs through 10 p.m. April 21; use the code "localmusic" to get your Showcase tickets here.
Music isn't the only thing on the menu that weekend: Westword is partnering with the RiNo Art District on a new arts festival, Art Rino, that will run from September 5 to 11, culminating with Showcase. In between, there will be live painting, classes and workshops, a fundraiser for ArtPark and six new murals added to the district.
Find out more at artrino.org, and keep up with the Westword Music Showcase here.