"The Secret Is Out" About 16th Street Mall Project Manager Job and More

The 16th Street Mall reconstruction project calls for the elimination of the median and larger areas on either side of the street.

On February 18, we told you about the latest phase of the 16th Street Mall reconstruction project, as well as the concerns of Denver City Council members, among others, that the city had been less than forthcoming about a plan that's expected to cost in excess of $100 million and impact one of the Mile High City's most iconic attractions for several years to come. The design is expected to be submitted in early 2021, with completion anticipated by 2022 or 2023.

The lack of transparency related to the mall concept, which calls for eliminating the median from the 1.2-mile stretch between Market Street and Broadway to make more space on either side of the street, among other things, concerned critics given problems at other major ongoing construction enterprises in the city. The latter include Denver International Airport (a $1.8 billion contract to renovate DIA's Great Hall was terminated last August; council approved a new one on February 18) and the Colorado Convention Center (in December 2018, work on a $233 million expansion was stopped when improprieties were discovered).

Denver officials attempted to blunt criticism by sending an update to councilmembers late on Presidents' Day, February 17, when city offices were closed and our questions started. That day, we'd learned of a stakeholders' meeting related to the project slated for February 18; the get-together was one of several on tap for that day and the next that weren't open to the public. To get more information, we contacted the Downtown Denver Partnership, which is teaming on the mall update with the City of Denver (via bond funding), the troubled Regional Transportation District and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. DDP soon connected us to Julie Smith, a city spokesperson who's serving as head of community outreach and communications for the venture. Smith shared plenty about what's happening — and then did likewise in an email to city council late the afternoon of February 17. The note began: "Pardon the holiday interruption."

But before the city could hold further discussion about the mall project with councilmembers, it posted a fresh listing for a project manager in Denver that begins: "The secret is out."

The job listing, which boasts a starting pay range of $109,174 to $174,678, goes into even more specifics about the plan than does the message to council:

