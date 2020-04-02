 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Denver Police Department, the Denver Fire Department and the Denver Sheriff Department are three major agencies within the city's Department of Public Safety.EXPAND
The Denver Police Department, the Denver Fire Department and the Denver Sheriff Department are three major agencies within the city's Department of Public Safety.
denvergov.org

Coronavirus: 21 Members of Denver Public Safety Have Tested Positive

Michael Roberts | April 2, 2020 | 12:27pm
AA

Another indication of how quickly COVID-19 is spreading in the Mile High City: According to the Joint Information Center, which has been handling communication about the ongoing outbreak, 21 people working for Denver's Department of Public Safety have tested positive for the virus.

This information was shared by the JIC's Kelli Christensen in response to email questions from Westword about whether any members of the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department or Denver Sheriff Department, all of which operate under the Department of Public Safety umbrella, have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

We also inquired as to whether any sheriff's office personnel who may have tested positive work in Denver jails, where fears about COVID-19 infections are high given the close living conditions typical of incarcerated individuals. In recent days, Governor Jared Polis issued a list of safety recommendations related to such facilities.

Christiansen's response: "As of yesterday, the Department of Public Safety had 21 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to patient privacy, we are not releasing breakdowns by department or by work location."

In a followup, we asked if any of the 21 infected staffers were in isolation, hospitalized or in critical condition. To that, Christiansen wrote, "They are all following the advice of the medical professionals caring for them. We will not be releasing any additional information at this time."

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

