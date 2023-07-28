Aurora Mayoral Candidates Talk About Possibly Having "Strong Mayor" System

"If passed, the ballot proposal would also give the mayor the authority to run the day-to-day operations of the city government and give the mayor veto authority over any ordinances passed by the city council," said Mayor Mike Coffman in a July 25 statement. "Currently, the mayor's power is limited to voting only to make or break a tie during city council proceedings, which is less authority than a member of the city council currently has."

Voters still have until August 14 to challenge the petition and — as opponents are encouraging them to do — to request that their signatures be taken off of it. If the proposal clears that hurdle and then passes on November 7, Aurora would be the fourth city in Colorado to have a "strong mayor."





Colorado Springs voted for a strong-mayor government in 2010, and Steve Bach was the first to govern under that system, in 2011. “There are several cities across the country, including Denver, that have a strong-mayor form of government." Webb notes. “That system seems to work well because you have the ability to run the government with a unity of command, where everything comes up to you.”



Bipartisan opposition on Aurora's City Council has been stirred up in response to the strong-mayor campaign. "My opposition isn’t about one person or one party," says Curtis Gardner, an Aurora councilman and registered Republican. "It’s about right now, in our current system, we have ten council members and a mayor with diverse backgrounds and experience to represent the whole city. I don’t want to consolidate that into the hands of one person."



Having a council with "diverse backgrounds," Gardner says, "creates compromise" as opposed to a strong-mayor system, where "that doesn't happen," he asserts."If something is not the priority of a strong mayor, then it doesn’t get done," Gardner tells Westword.



Juan Marcano, a Democrat who's running to replace Coffman as mayor, has stood alongside Gardner in opposing the proposal since it started making waves earlier this year.



"We would see the same kind of nepotism and cronyism and spoils that we see in other strong-mayor forms of government across the country," Marcano says. "There's a certain level of that in Denver. You can see the folks who got appointed to [Johnston's] transition team were former opponents of Mayor Johnston, and some of those folks are going to get permanent positions."



Aurora "would see a lot of favoritism in terms of campaigning support," Marcano explains. Endorsements could come in exchange for promised positions, he says, and "more fundamentally, it makes the mayor's office in Aurora the position that will likely go to the highest bidder."

Bipartisan opposition on Aurora's City Council has been stirred up in response to the strong-mayor campaign. "My opposition isn’t about one person or one party," says Curtis Gardner, an Aurora councilman and registered Republican. "It’s about right now, in our current system, we have ten council members and a mayor with diverse backgrounds and experience to represent the whole city. I don’t want to consolidate that into the hands of one person."Having a council with "diverse backgrounds," Gardner says, "creates compromise" as opposed to a strong-mayor system, where "that doesn't happen," he asserts."If something is not the priority of a strong mayor, then it doesn’t get done," Gardner tells

"Putting all that power in the hands of one individual is a recipe for nepotism and corruption," Gardner says. "It's an opportunity for that one individual to place people into positions of power that they may or may not be qualified for, but might be campaign donors or might be political friends."

Strong mayors are usually only accountable to the city council, but Coffman would be in a comfortable position as a strong mayor — with the mostly conservative Aurora City Council in place now. Although the city's elections are non-partisan, six of its ten members are conservative. Coffman was a Republican member of both the state legislature and U.S. Congress.



The alternative to a strong mayor is known as a "city manager" or "weak mayor" government, which puts all the executive duties — like budgeting, hiring and firing departments heads and supervising daily operations — on the shoulders of a city manager. That's the system in place in Aurora and most Colorado cities and towns.









A city manager doesn't have voting or veto power over local ordinances, and the city council in that system holds the power to hire and fire the city manager. Meanwhile, the city manager is responsible for making sure the city is running smoothly.

Many of the largest cities in the U.S. have strong mayors: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, San Francisco and Seattle are among them, not to mention the two largest cities in Colorado.



Aurora is roughly the fiftieth-largest in the country, with a population of about 380,000, according to the U.S. Census. Supporters of Aurora's strong-mayor system argue in favor of it because of the city's population growth.





"I feel that a mayor/council form of government is more appropriate for Aurora given its size," former Aurora city manager Bob Broom said in a statement. "I was the city manager for Aurora from 1978 to 1983, when it was a much smaller city."





“Aurora is a full-scale player at the table in terms of its population, and in terms of the issues that Mayor Coffman is faced with," Webb says. “Aurora’s not a small city. Aurora’s a big city. As the mayor’s power grows, so does the city council’s. The city council and mayor have to work on these issues collectively, together to solve these issues they have — issues of crime, issues with gangs, issues of ethics reform, issues of poverty, issues of environmental concerns, climate change."







click to enlarge A bipartisan coalition has formed on the Aurora City Council to oppose Mayor Mike Coffman's push for a strong-mayor government. Aurora City Council



"I would argue that a lot of the cities that are strong mayor aren’t as well run as some of the city manager governments," Gardner says. "Part of that is because you have a city manager — you have a professional manager — who understands budgeting and all the other things that go into running a city rather than an elected politician who in a lot of cases may not really be qualified for that."



Gardner looks to Denver and Colorado Springs for comparison with Aurora's proposal. "Colorado Springs has what I would describe as a 'strong mayor light.' They do have a strong mayor, but council still has a significant role in how the city is run day to day," he says. "Denver goes a little further in terms of the amount of influence the mayor can have. [Aurora's] proposal goes even further."







"Under [Aurora's] proposal, that does not exist," Gardner says. "The mayor would have big latitude."



However, Denver's ballot measure wasn’t a reflection of what the people in Denver wanted, Webb says. Instead it was “a concentrated effort by city council to weaken the strong-mayor form of government, and they were successful in their quest.”





A strong mayor would certainly affect the Aurora Police, who are undergoing a



“I was disappointed that they were successful, and I was disappointed that Mayor Hancock didn’t put up more or a fight to not let that authority be taken away from the office," he says.A strong mayor would certainly affect the Aurora Police, who are undergoing a reform-by-consent decree after the death of Elijah McClain . "The council really is the body that represents the people and ultimately will hold the chief of police accountable," Marcano says. "With this change, it would just be the mayor." Denver voters have shown signs of rejecting the strong-mayor system in the past, he notes. In 2020, they approved ballot measure 2E , which amended the city charter to require city council to approve mayoral appointees to certain positions like sheriff and chief of police."Under [Aurora's] proposal, that does not exist," Gardner says. "The mayor would have big latitude." Large cities aren't necessarily always governed with strong-mayor systems, however. Plenty of large cities have weak mayor systems, including San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Dallas and Charlotte.City size is irrelevant, Gardner argues, and many of the cities with weak mayors are larger than Denver."I would argue that a lot of the cities that are strong mayor aren’t as well run as some of the city manager governments," Gardner says. "Part of that is because you have a city manager — you have a professional manager — who understands budgeting and all the other things that go into running a city rather than an elected politician who in a lot of cases may not really be qualified for that."Gardner looks to Denver and Colorado Springs for comparison with Aurora's proposal. "Colorado Springs has what I would describe as a 'strong mayor light.' They do have a strong mayor, but council still has a significant role in how the city is run day to day," he says. "Denver goes a little further in terms of the amount of influence the mayor can have. [Aurora's] proposal goes even further."

The Aurora strong-mayor petition needed at least 5 percent of the city's registered voters — 12,017 people — to sign in favor of the proposal to put it on the ballot. Sponsors of the petition collected 20,409 signatures, but the city clerk only verified 12,198 signatures, barely more than enough to clear the threshold.





Gardner and Marcano say that the name of the "Yes on Term Limits" campaign was picked strategically to hide the strong-mayor component by emphasizing a smaller, less controversial part of the proposal. Aurora City Council members would be limited to two four-year terms instead of the three they have now if the proposal passes. It would also add one at-large member.



"There is a small element related to term limits, but that's four lines in a multi-page document," Gardner says. "There are several examples in this [campaign] of our residents being lied to, and that's disappointing."

On Wednesday, July 26, Coffman revealed that he was backing the campaign to put the proposal on the ballot from "early on," he told 9News . Before the city clerk determined the petition had enough signatures, Coffman had refused to comment on the proposal. Marcano called Coffman's involvement in the campaign "the worst-kept secret in Aurora."



"It wasn't a big surprise," Gardner says.





"It's not cleared to be on the ballot yet," Marcano says. "People still have a chance to protest and have their signatures removed."