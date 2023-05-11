Aurora Sets Sights on Creating a South Korean Consulate for Booming Immigrant Community

Among other things, immigrants rely on consulates to get their visas to study and work in the U.S., and later their passports once they complete the requirements to become citizens. Unlike embassies — which are only located in a country's capital — consulates are meant to be more accessible, but the closest South Korean one is in San Francisco.



Although the South Korean consul general does travel out to Colorado two to three times a year, seeking services in California can seem out of reach for many foreign-born Koreans here.



"Whenever a Korean community member needs to get a visa or passport — because they're not naturalized yet, they still have Korean citizenship — they need to go to San Francisco to get those things or any document," Song says. "To some of our community members, it's not the easiest thing to do."

"We need to have a consulate office — not just for the convenience of people, but if we have a consulate office here, they could work more closely with the Korean government," Song says. "If there's a Korean government's presence, they will get more support, and they'll feel more supported."

