Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Barstool Sportsbook Launching Colorado Mobile App Today

August 9, 2021 11:11AM

Barstool Sportsbook is launching its mobile app in Colorado on August 9.
Barstool Sportsbook is launching its mobile app in Colorado on August 9. Courtesy of Jenny Kramer
click to enlarge Barstool Sportsbook is launching its mobile app in Colorado on August 9. - COURTESY OF JENNY KRAMER
Barstool Sportsbook is launching its mobile app in Colorado on August 9.
Courtesy of Jenny Kramer
Over a year after legal sports betting arrived in Colorado, Barstool Sportsbook is launching its mobile betting app today, August 9.

"The biggest differentiator from us and everybody else is from that Stoolie crowd," says Kevin Dawn, sportsbook manager at the Ameristar in Black Hawk. "They’re going to have the opportunity to do some of those daily bets with some of those personalities, whether Dave or Big Cat. You’ll have that opportunity to go with or against them. The Ameristar has been owned by Penn National Gaming since 2018; Penn also owns a stake in Barstool Sports, the namesake for the Barstool Sportsbook.

While it carries significant brand recognition, the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app is entering a crowded field; there are now 24 licensed online sports-betting apps in the state.

Legal sports betting started in Colorado on May 1, 2020, and bettors in this state wagered over $2.3 billion on sports in the first year of legal gaming. While the vast majority of that money was wagered online, bettors wagered a small percentage at casinos in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Founded by Massachusetts native Dave Portnoy in 2003, Barstool Sports tapped into a market of sports fans eager for the kind of sports-journalism content that sounded like a conversation they might have in a bar with a friend. In the years since, the company has ballooned in size, developing massive social media followings and some of the best podcast series in the sports world; it also attracted investors. Penn bought its stake in Barstool Sports in 2020.

The Barstool Sportsbook has already launched mobile apps in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. By the end of August, the lineup will include Colorado, New Jersey, Virginia, Tennessee and Arizona, according to Dawn.

Ameristar has had an in-person Barstool Sportsbook at the Ameristar since last November. The big moneymaker for sports-betting companies is mobile gaming, though, and Dawn points out that the launch of the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app in Colorado comes at a critical time — "before football season starts."

Can Barstool Sportsbook compete with the top dogs in the Colorado sports-betting world, like DraftKings and FanDuel? "You never get into a fight to lose," Dawn says, adding that the company can put up some great numbers because of the demographics of Barstool Sports, which is "pretty much your hardcore sports-betting crowd."

Bettors who sign up for the Barstool Sportsbook app will be able to score a few free bonuses to start.

Colorado voters approved Proposition DD in November 2019, opening the doors for legal sports-betting to begin six months later. Under the stipulations of Prop DD, a majority of the state tax revenue generated from sports betting goes to fund the Colorado Water Plan, which is designed to ensure that Colorado has water for drinking, agriculture and recreation for decades to come. The state collected $6.6 million in taxes during the first year of legal gaming, but the Colorado Water Plan won't see any funding from money from sports betting until 2022.

"The funky thing here is this arrears model. The Department of Revenue waits for all the money to pile up, then they send it to agencies," says Brian Jackson, a key proponent of the sports-betting water funding model who works for the Environmental Defense Fund. "Once money starts flowing, it'll flow every year. It's just this weird process to get things started."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.
Contact: Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation