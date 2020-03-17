Bolder Boulder Postpones Memorial Day Race Until Fall

The Bolder Boulder will not take place on Memorial Day 2020, the first time in 41 years that the famous 10K footrace won’t traverse Boulder’s streets on that fourth Monday in may. Instead, the race will be rescheduled for this autumn, although a specific date hasn’t been set yet.

According to Race Director Cliff Bosley, who made the announcement early March 16, the Bolder Boulder’s staff has, “along with the rest of the world, been carefully evaluating the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. We were hopeful that we could hold the race on the traditional Memorial Day date, but with the dynamic situation, we realize it is prudent to reschedule the race to this fall.”

The Bolder Boulder is a highly popular 10,000 kilometer citizen/community race, attracting more than 51,000 registrants last year. The race, which raises money for local charities, starts from north Boulder with several “waves” of citizen runners sorted according to their speed, then finishes in Folsom Field at the University of Colorado. Along the way, Boulder residents gather not only to cheer on the runners, but also – famously — to entertain them with belly dancers, bagpipers, rock bands and other groups or individuals. After the citizen runners fill the stadium, waves of wheelchair athletes and elite runners follow on the race course.

The response to the cancellation of this rite of spring has been "overwhelmingly positive,” Bosley says. “The fact that the race won’t happen on Memorial Day but can be run in the fall takes one of the unknowns out of a question-filled world right now.”

Staffers with the City of Boulder and the University of Colorado also supported the decision, he adds. Since race organizers often confer with them, they weren't surprised by the postponement, and agree that it makes sense to wait to set a new date.

Last year, about 40 percent of the Bolder Boulder’s participants were Boulder residents or lived in nearby communities in the county. Another 40 percent came from the rest of the Denver area, with an additional 10 percent from elsewhere in Colorado. Only about 10 percent arrived from out-of-state, Bosley says. Fewer than 100 athletes from other nations participated in the citizens’ race, he notes, but about 66 international athletes participated in the professional division, representing sixteen countries. International athletes from places such as Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania have dominated the elite race, especially in the men’s division, although professional American women often rank in the top two or three places of the pro race.

People who'd registered for the now-postponed Memorial Day race will automatically be re-registered for the new fall race, whenever that date is set. People who cannot participate in the rescheduled race will be covered by the Bolder GuaRUNtee, which means the staff will roll their registration packages over to next year’s Memorial Day Bolder Boulder for a $20 fee. Otherwise, race entry fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. For more information, go to the bolderboulder website.