Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Leads to Colorado Action Day Alert

May 19, 2023 3:03PM

The Colorado Capitol Building sits under a blanket of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Thomas Mitchell
More illegal border crossings!

While Texas Governor Gregg Abbott just sent up a busload of migrants from the south, smoke from Canadian wildfires has come down from the north and is now blanketing the Front Range. As a result, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an "Action Day Alert" starting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, for the urban corridor from Douglas County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Fort Collins and Greeley. The Particulates Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The air quality is so poor that some Denver pedestrians are dusting off their pandemic-era masks to go outside.

Large amounts of smoke coming from wildfires in Canada will allow fine particulates to reach the Unhealthy category across the northern Front Range region, according to the CDPHE. As a result, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

All the rest of us can go to bars and lift nothing heavier than a beer bottle — or a joint, since we're all breathing in smoke anyway — and thank the universe that at least Colorado has received a good dose of rain in May. We need the moisture.

Find more information on Front Range air quality forecasts and advisories on the Colorado health department site, and see who'll get hit next on this smoke forecast map.

By the way, the Colorado ozone alert season doesn't officially start until June 1.
