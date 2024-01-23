Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom Launch Initiative 89 Campaign

click to enlarge Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the crowd. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom 2024 is pushing the youth vote. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Former Colorado First Lady Dottie Lamm was on hand. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Karen Middleton, head of Cobalt Advocates. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Staffers of Cobalt Advocates, a statewide organization that advances abortion access and reproductive rights. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Supporters brought homemade campaign signs. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Some signs were more creative than others. Evan Semón

click to enlarge The crowd was fired up. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Signs came in several languages. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Supporters gathered on the west steps of the Capitol. Evan Semón

On the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade — and less than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision — pro-choice advocates gathered outside the State Capitol on January 22 to call for the passage of an amendment that would codify the right to abortion in the Colorado Constitution.Colorado was the first state to legalize abortion, albeit in very limited circumstances, back in 1967. And while the state remains a strong proponent of women's health-care rights, a 1984 amendment approved by voters bans public funds from being used for abortion.Initiative 89 would lift that prohibition by declaring that "the right to abortion is hereby recognized," and “government shall not deny, impede or discriminate against the exercise of that right."From Denver, Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom is rolling out the campaign across the state this week. The group must collect 125,000 signatures by August to get the proposal on the November 2024 ballot.Here are scenes from the kickoff:From Denver, the campaign will cross Colorado, offering rallies all week.