Health & Wellness

Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom Launch Initiative 89 Campaign

"The right to abortion is hereby recognized," and “government shall not deny, impede or discriminate against the exercise of that right."
January 23, 2024
Monday's rally in Denver will be repeated across the state this week.
Monday's rally in Denver will be repeated across the state this week. Evan Semón
On the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade — and less than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision — pro-choice advocates gathered outside the State Capitol on January 22 to call for the passage of an amendment that would codify the right to abortion in the Colorado Constitution.

Colorado was the first state to legalize abortion, albeit in very limited circumstances, back in 1967. And while the state remains a strong proponent of women's health-care rights, a 1984 amendment approved by voters bans public funds from being used for abortion.

Initiative 89 would lift that prohibition by declaring that "the right to abortion is hereby recognized," and “government shall not deny, impede or discriminate against the exercise of that right."

From Denver, Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom is rolling out the campaign across the state this week. The group must collect 125,000 signatures by August to get the proposal on the November 2024 ballot.

Here are scenes from the kickoff:
click to enlarge AG Phil Weiser at Colorado Capitol
Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the crowd.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge protesters at Colorado capitol
Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom 2024 is pushing the youth vote.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge protesters at Colorado Capitol
Former Colorado First Lady Dottie Lamm was on hand.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge pro-abortion protester
Karen Middleton, head of Cobalt Advocates.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge pro-abortion protesters
Staffers of Cobalt Advocates, a statewide organization that advances abortion access and reproductive rights.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge abortion protesters at Colorado capitol with signs
Supporters brought homemade campaign signs.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge woman in pink tutu and hat with sign supporting abortion
Some signs were more creative than others.
Evan Semón

click to enlarge abortion rights protester
The crowd was fired up.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge Spanish signs supporting abortion
Signs came in several languages.
Evan Semón
click to enlarge pro-abortion protesters in front of capitol
Supporters gathered on the west steps of the Capitol.
Evan Semón
From Denver, the campaign will cross Colorado, offering rallies all week.
