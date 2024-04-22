Lawmakers Seek Easier Access to Injections and IVs for Chronic Illness, Cancer Patients

"House Bill 1010 leaves decision-making in the hands of the physician and patient, letting them decide what's best for the patient care," the bill's state Senate sponsor, Dafna Michaelson Jenet, said during a hearing. "In summary, this bill would prohibit plans from interfering with the physician-and-patient relationship and deciding what's best for their care."





Saskia Young is executive director of the Colorado Association of Health Plans, which advocates for high-quality and affordable health care. During the hearing, she said that doctors often mark up drugs as much as 33 percent — or as much as $1,500 per treatment — and add that to a bill for administering the drugs. HB24-1010 would give doctors and clinics "free rein to mark up drugs," she says.





Faster Medication Access





Speaking for people who don't rely on white-bagging but go directly to the specialty pharmacy, Amelia Schachter, a retired nurse and cancer survivor who is now a volunteer with the AARP advocacy team, tells Westword that the bill will help "people who live in rural communities or have difficulty getting to a specific pharmacy to get their injections or to get their IVs," she says.

"Some people don't live close to a hospital or a specific Walgreens. They have to travel fifty, sixty miles. If they could just get it at their local doctor's office, it would make a lot more sense," she says. "It's mostly looking at people who are disabled, who are elderly and have transportation issues. The insurance company may say a medication has to be given at a specific location to get it covered by insurance — Medicare, especially."

An amendment to the bill made in March excludes hospitals. If it passes, the measure will only protect patients who go to doctor's offices and clinics from having to pay for specialty drugs without insurance.

AARP, formerly the American Association of Retired Persons, is one of the few national groups supporting the bill. Bristol Myers Squibb, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, is also lobbying in support of the bill.





Mental health care relies on provider-administered specialty drugs for some schizophrenia and substance abuse treatments. People with those illnesses are often homeless, and injections and IVs are more reliable than carrying around their medications, explains Stephanie Johnston, the director of community relations and public policy for WellPower, formerly the Mental Health Center of Denver. Locally, the bill has support from the state's largest organizations advocating for cancer patients, people with chronic illnesses and those who need mental and behavioral health services. This includes the Colorado Medical Society, Mental Health Colorado, the Center for Health Progress, Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council, Chronic Care Collaborative, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, Advent Health and WellPower.





Along with Optum, a $200 billion health care company that provides tech and pharmacy services, three other opponents lobbying against the bill are large health insurance providers: Cigna, Elevence Health (formerly Anthem) and United Health Care. None of the three insurance agencies responded to requests for comment.



Other groups are opposing only certain parts of the bill. Young says CAHP supports the bill but wants it amended to prevent doctor markups on drugs, which could also lead insurance companies to raise premiums.



