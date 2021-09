CDC: 62 of 64 Colorado Counties Should Have COVID Mask Mandates

On September 16, Pitkin County , anchored by Aspen, became the second county in Colorado to reinstate a COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor public spaces, following San Miguel County and Boulder County , whose orders went into effect on September 1 and September 3, respectively. (A mask mandate for San Juan County expired on September 10.)That means that sixty of Colorado's 64 counties currently have no indoor masking requirement. But according to recommendations put forward by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , those numbers should be almost completely reversed. As of today, September 17, only two Colorado counties have a COVID-19 incidence rate below the CDC-recommended threshold for an indoor face-covering requirement: San Juan, in the southwestern part of the state, and Crowley, in the southeastern. According to the center's advisories, the other 62 should all be masking up.The current version of the COVID-19 dial dashboard maintained by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment uses five color codes to designate disease levels. Level Green denotes a cumulative incidence rate of 0-35 cases per 100,000 people, with a 35-100 rate at Level Blue, 100-300 at Level Yellow, 300-500 at Level Orange, and above 500 at Level Red. In contrast, the CDC has just four color-coded rankings for COVID-19 transmission. Blue, or low transmission, includes a one-week cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 people of 0-9.99; the rate is 10-49.99 for Yellow, or moderate transmission; 50-99.99 for Orange, or substantial transmission; and 100 or more for Red, or high transmission.Federal officials now recommend that facial coverings be worn by everyone "in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission," even if they've been immunized, as tracked over a seven-day period. Right now, San Juan is Colorado's only county at Level Green, with a one-week cumulative incidence rate of 0 per 100,000 people. And while four other counties are at Level Blue (Bent, Conejos, Lake and Sedgwick), Crowley is the only one below the 50 cases per 100,000 people point that the CDC uses to mark substantial transmission — barely. As of September 17, Crowley's one-week cumulative incident rate is 49.7.Most of the other Colorado counties are at levels yellow or orange; only two, Moffat and Lincoln, are at Level Red. Both Pitkin and Boulder are at Level Yellow.Below are the September 17 CDPHE levels and one-week cumulative incidence rates of all 64 Colorado counties, ranked from lowest to highest. Boulder, Pitkin and San Miguel are in bold, to help you see which counties have higher incidence rates than theirs — 53 in Boulder's case, twenty in Pitkin's, and twelve in San Miguel's.1. San JuanLevel Green2. CrowleyLevel Blue49.73. ConejosLevel Blue73.54. BentLevel Blue86.25. SedgwickLevel Blue89.76. LakeLevel Blue997. OurayLevel Yellow121.68. ChaffeeLevel Yellow142.49. ArchuletaLevel Yellow142.810. KiowaLevel Yellow143.4Level Yellow143.712. JacksonLevel Yellow144.613. DoloresLevel Yellow147.314. YumaLevel Yellow149.115. MontroseLevel Yellow149.716. MontezumaLevel Yellow149.917. DenverLevel Yellow155.518. CheyenneLevel Yellow164.419. ParkLevel Yellow164.520. JeffersonLevel Yellow167.721. ArapahoeLevel Yellow172.322. DeltaLevel Yellow176.423. CusterLevel Yellow177.924. SummitLevel Yellow18425. La PlataLevel Yellow190.126. AdamsLevel Yellow194.327. OteroLevel Yellow196.928. BroomfieldLevel Yellow197.829. ProwersLevel Yellow19830. DouglasLevel Yellow201.131. LarimerLevel Yellow226.132. GarfieldLevel Yellow227.733. AlamosaLevel Yellow24134. HinsdaleLevel Yellow244.235. Clear CreekLevel Yellow256.736. MineralLevel Yellow261.837. LoganLevel Yellow264.738. MorganLevel Yellow265.739. PuebloLevel Yellow266.540. EagleLevel Yellow274.241. Las AnimasLevel Yellow27642. ElbertLevel Yellow277.343. PhillipsLevel Yellow280.5Level Yellow281.645. WashingtonLevel Yellow295.246. TellerLevel Yellow295.847. El PasoLevel Orange30348. CostillaLevel Orange309.949. FremontLevel Orange310.650. MesaLevel Orange314.351. WeldLevel Orange323.1Level Orange330.353. GunnisonLevel Orange331.554. GrandLevel Orange343.655. Rio GrandeLevel Orange34756. HuerfanoLevel Orange350.257. Kit CarsonLevel Orange378.858. SaguacheLevel Orange38159. GilpinLevel Orange386.260. Rio BlancoLevel Orange44461. RouttLevel Orange475.662. BacaLevel Orange478.163. LincolnLevel Red509.564. MoffatLevel Red1,018.7