COVID-19 Deaths Still at Concerning Levels in Colorado

Many of the latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show modest improvement over recent months, when numbers remained high. But deaths connected to the disease are still coming at a concerning clip: One hundred deaths were attributed to the disease in the week ending August 2, just eight fewer than had been tallied in the previous three weeks combined.
Here are the current COVID stats in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. August 3, along with information from our previous COVID roundup, which highlighted July 27 data:
1,602,381 cases (up 9,607 from July 27)
66,888 hospitalized (up 484 from July 27)
13,018 deaths among cases (up 58 from July 27)
13,629 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 100 from July 27)
9,526 outbreaks (up 52 from July 27)
Four takeaways:
• The 9,607 new cases registered over the week ending August 3 was considerably lower than the 16,080 over the week ending July 27. But this total almost certainly represents only a small slice of the overall cases, since most Coloradans currently confirm their infections with home kits rather than taking more medically accurate tests, whose results are then passed along to the CDPHE. Still, the 941 infections confirmed on July 31 was the first time in months that the daily count fell below 1,000; on August 2, the most recent date for which stats are available, the total went back to up to 1,225.
• Hospitalization figures are decidedly mixed. The overall increase of 468 on August 3 represents a considerable jump over the 286 on July 27, yet the current hospitalizations for the week of August 2 sits at 268, down from 313 on July 26.
• Deaths among cases of COVID-19 rose from 38 on July 27 to 58 on August 3, and an even 100 deaths were directly attributed to the virus over the week. During the three weeks between June 29 and July 20, the CDPHE registered 108 deaths.
• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate of 9.08 percent is down significantly from 10.62 percent on July 27, but still nearly twice as high as the 5 percent mark the state health department prefers not to surpass. Meanwhile, revised COVID-19 samples sequenced by the agency during the week of July 3, the most recent for which information is available, show that variants of Omicron continue to rule. According to the department's breakdown, 71.80 percent of cases were traced to Omicron 5, 14.22 percent to Omicron 3, 12.65 percent to Omicron 4, and 1.42 percent to Omicron 1.
Last week, new outbreaks reported by the state health department jumped from 37 to 65 despite reporting changes instituted by the CDPHE in July that exempt most businesses, schools and events. The department's August 3 update included 41 new or tweaked updates, the majority of them health-care facilities specializing in senior care. Exceptions include two overnight camps, a pair of child-care centers and a homeless shelter in El Paso County.
Here are the 41 new or tweaked outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on August 3, complete with information about categories, county of origin, and the date when the spread was officially recognized. Note that the department no longer provides information about the overall number of infections or deaths and whether they pertain to residents, staff members or attendees.
1. A Wildflower Assisted Living and Care Home, Inc. — 64th Ave (23X367): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 7/27/2022
2. Applewood Our House Assisted Living, Inc. (23D173): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 7/29/2022
3. Arbor View (020414): July 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 7/26/2022
4. Ash House (05K174): July 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Arapahoe County, 8/1/2022
5. Atria Longmont (23L190): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 7/29/2022
6. Bookcliff Manor Assisted Living (231118): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 7/25/2022
7. Brookdale Brighton (23033U): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 8/1/2022
8. Brookdale Broadmoor (2305CK): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 7/12/2022
9. Camp Shwayder, Overnight Camp, Clear Creek County, 8/1/2022
10. Canyonview Ranch (05B950), Healthcare, Group Home, Montrose County, 7/29/2022
11. Cappella of Grand Junction (23U246): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 7/25/2022
12. Creekside Gardens Assisted Living Facility (230320): August 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 7/27/2022
13. Dayspring Villa (2304IX): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 8/1/2022
14. Eagle Lake Camps, Overnight Camp, El Paso County, 7/27/2022
15. Evergreen Nursing Home (021065): August 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Alamosa County, 8/1/2022
16. Evoke Behavioral Health LLC, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Denver County, 7/22/2022
17. Golden Pond Retirement Community (23P550): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 8/2/2022
18. Hillview Group Home (0511KF), Healthcare, Group Home, Delta County, 7/27/2022
19. Ivy Cottage Assisted Living Facility (230528): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 8/1/2022
20. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/16/2022
21. Montage Creek (23S304): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 7/8/2022
22. Montage Ridge ALR (2304WQ): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 4/28/2022
23. Nightingale Lane (2304XO): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 7/29/2022
24. Peachtree Assisted Living LLC #1 (231117): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 7/12/2022
25. Poudre Canyon Health and Rehabilitation Center (020395): July 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 7/20/2022
26. Prairie View Village of Las Animas (2302T0): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Bent County, 8/1/2022
27. Quigg Newton Head Start Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 7/20/2022
28. Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Healthcare — Rehab Facility, Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, Denver County, 7/28/2022
29. River Valley Inn Nursing Home (02Z787): July 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 7/20/2022
30. Riverdale Rehab and Care Community (020312): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 7/6/2022
31. Rocky Mountain Care and Consulting (23Q270): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 7/13/2022
32. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 7/18/2022
33. Springs Rescue Mission: July 2022, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 8/1/2022
34. The Barth Hotel (230477): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 7/27/2022
35. The Center at Centennial (02L581): July 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 7/29/2022
36. The Center at Centerplace (02Z779): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 5/24/2022
37. The Legacy at Sterling (23P250): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 7/29/2022
38. Third Way — Lowry Facility: July 2022, Congregate Living, Denver County, 7/29/2022
39. Vista View Care Center (02R315): August 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 8/1/2022
40. Whitcomb Terrace (230901): July 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pitkin County, 7/25/2022
41. YMCA Inspire Preschool — Longmont, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 7/27/2022