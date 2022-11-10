Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks Blow Past 10,000

According to new data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, more than 10,000 COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in the state since the start of the pandemic.
This mark was set after the CDPHE added 66 more outbreaks to the roster on November 9 — more than double the previous week's total. The department also revealed substantial increases in cases and hospitalizations over the past seven days, amid predictions of a global winter surge of the disease in early 2023, though its pace is expected to be slower and less deadly than the surge that struck the previous year.
Here are the CDPHE numbers from November 9 in major categories, including the outbreaks count:
1,691,076 cases
70,103 hospitalized
13,465 deaths among cases
14,171 deaths due to COVID-19
10,035 outbreaks
Here are more specific details, juxtaposed with November 2 statistics shared in our previous COVID-19 roundup.
Cases reported this week: 6,413, up 1,396 (5,515 cases, up 907, on November 2)
Cases reported for previous weeks: 226 (649 cases on November 2)
Seven-day positivity rate: 11.7 percent (9.8 percent on November 2)
Currently hospitalized: 320, up 102 (218, up 35, on November 2)
New hospital admissions: 509, up 131 (382, up 35, on November 2)
Four takeaways:
• Over the past month, the official new case count has been increasing by close to 10 percent each week, although most infected individuals now use home tests whose results aren't reported to the CDPHE. The increase on November 9, however, was just over 14 percent.
• The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped more than 31 percent from November 2 to November 9, and new hospital admissions grew by nearly 25 percent — some of the largest leaps in months.
• There's a sizable split between fatality categories. Deaths among people with COVID registered at 37 on November 9, compared to 26 on November 2. However, deaths attributed to COVID-19 slid from 32 on November 2 to 17 a week later.
• On November 9, the state's seven-day-average positivity rate hit 11.7 percent — the worst in months, and well above the 5 percent mark the CDPHE prefers not to exceed.
The most recent week of statistics related to COVID-19 samples sequenced by the CDPHE remains October 16, though many of the percentages have been altered. For example, cases of Omicron 5, which had accounted for 80 percent or more of the recent infections, were adjusted down from 65.06 percent to 63.74 percent. Meanwhile, BQ.1, a mutation dubbed "troublesome" by the CDC's Dr. Anthony Fauci, climbed from 8.43 percent to 8.77 percent and the related BQ.1.1 went from 3.61 percent to 4.09 percent.
As for those outbreaks, the CDPHE had reported 31 additions to its roster on November 2, following 34 on October 26. The combined total for those two weeks is one outbreak lower than the 66 registered on November 9. As usual, most of the sites are health-care facilities that specialize in senior care, and the overwhelming majority have experienced previous outbreaks.
Here are the 66 new or tweaked outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on November 9, including information about categories, county of origin, and the date when the spread was officially recognized. The department no longer provides details regarding the overall number of infections or deaths, or whether they pertain to residents, staff members or attendees.
1. Adara Living (02R989): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Broomfield, 11/2/2022
2. Advanced Health Care of Colorado Springs (02Q655): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 11/8/2022
3. Allison Care Center (020406): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 11/4/2022
4. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/4/2022
5. Aspen House 1 (23J976): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/8/2022
6. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 10/31/2022
7. Balfour at Lavender Farms (23Y832): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/7/2022
8. Bearly Tawl Day Care, Child Care Center, Clear Creek County, 10/5/2022
9. Belleview Heights Alzheimer's Special Care (23R712): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/7/2022
10. Bonaventure of Colorado Springs (23U243): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/4/2022
11. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/4/2022
12. Brookdale Greenwood Village (0204W6): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2022
13. Brookdale Greenwood Village Assisted Living (2304MV): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2022
14. Brookdale Meridian Lakewood (020475): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 11/8/2022
15. Caley Ridge Assisted Living Community (230487): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2022
16. Caring Souls Assisted Living at Tollgate (23D456), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2022
17. Cedars Healthcare Center (020449): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 10/11/2022
18. Cheyenne Manor (020214): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Cheyenne County, 10/27/2022
19. Clear Creek Care Center (020401): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Adams County, 11/2/2022
20. Columbine Commons Assisted Living (23R659): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/31/2022
21. Continuing Care at Wind Crest (02H136): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Douglas County, 11/7/2022
22. Cottonwood Ridge (23X372): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 11/8/2022
23. Crossroads at Northglenn ALF (2304MZ): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/7/2022
24. Delta House (231113): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 11/7/2022
25. Eagle Ridge at Grand Valley (021116): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Mesa County, 10/26/2022
26. Garden Terrace Alzheimer's Center of Excellence (020469): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Arapahoe County, 10/13/2022
27. Gardens Care Homestead (230406): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/1/2022
28. Good Samaritan House: November 2022, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 11/3/2022
29. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus — Skilled Nursing (02D975): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, 11/2/2022
30. Larimer County Alternative Sentencing Department: November 2022, Correctional, Larimer County, 11/7/2022
31. Legacy Village of Castle Pines LLC (23O530): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/4/2022
32. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Weld County, 10/24/2022
33. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Adams County, 11/7/2022
34. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center (020462): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Arapahoe County, 10/24/2022
35. Living With Dignity Assisted Living LLC (23Q264), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/31/2022
36. Marycrest Assisted Living (2304ST): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/31/2022
37. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Boulder County, 11/2/2022
38. North Pointe Gardens (23M203): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/4/2022
39. Oakshire Commons (23M641): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/28/2022
40. Paonia Care and Rehabilitation Center (021199): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Delta County, 11/7/2022
41. Riverbend Health and Rehabilitation Center (020302): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Larimer County, 11/7/2022
42. Riverdale Rehab and Care Community of Brighton (020312): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Adams County, 10/25/2022
43. Rowan Community, Inc (020459): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 11/3/2022
44. Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab (02H515): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Moffat County, 11/7/2022
45. Solange at Eveningsong, Inc (23P691): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 10/31/2022
46. Solange at Grouseberry Way LLC (23S727): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/7/2022
47. South Platte Health and Rehabilitation Center (020186): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Morgan County, 11/9/2022
48. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/1/2022
49. Suites at Clermont Park Care Center (020454): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 11/1/2022
50. The Carillon at Belleview Station (23N139): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver, County, 10/28/2022
51. The Center at Centennial (02L581): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 11/4/2022
52. The Center at Centerplace, LLC (02Z779): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Weld County, 11/1/2022
53. The Center at Foresight LLC (02V727): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Mesa County, 11/2/2022
54. The Gardens Care Homes — Majestic View (23Z791): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/7/2022
55. The Granville Assisted Living Center (23045K): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/8/2022
56. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Larimer County, 10/31/2022
57. The Legacy at Trinidad (23Z790): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Las Animas County, 10/21/2022
58. The Oberon House (2304C7): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/3/2022
59. The Pavilion at Villa Pueblo (020640): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Pueblo County, 11/9/2022
60. The Retreat at Church Ranch (2304LF): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/25/2022
61. The Rising Sun Senior Home Inc (23F110): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/25/2022
62. Valley View Health Care Center, Inc (020643): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Fremont County, 11/4/2022
63. Vi at Highlands Ranch Assisted Living (23H132): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/4/2022
64. ViewPointe (230541): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/2/2022
65. Villagio of Broomfield (23Z321): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/4/2022
66. Whitcomb Terrace (230901): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pitkin County, 11/7/2022