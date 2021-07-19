Colorado COVID-19 Data Reporting Changes Make Tracking Trickier

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has done a remarkable job of keeping residents informed about the spread of COVID-19 through an indispensable data page about the disease that's been regularly updated at 4 p.m. every day. But this weekend marked a big change: It's the first in over a year during which the CDPHE shared no new information whatsoever.

The announcement about the new weekday-only reporting schedule was made this past Friday afternoon, traditionally the time associated with news dumps. No reason for the shift was provided, but the release from the department stresses that data from the weekend will be included in the Monday update from this point forward. Also highlighted was this quote from COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman: "We are continuing to prioritize transparency and plan for what may be ahead. Our team is dedicated to doing everything possible to increase the number of Coloradans vaccinated and monitor and respond to the Delta variant."

As a result of the switch, the latest stats represent just five days and not the usual week since our most recent COVID-19 roundup, which shared figures from July 11. Here are the ones in major categories:

565,294 cases (up 2,531 from July 11)

16,115 variants of concern (up 435 from July 11)

2,531 variants under investigation (up 13 from July 11)

32,327 hospitalized (up 234 from July 11)

64 counties (unchanged since July 11)

6,876 deaths among cases (up 23 from July 11)

7,107 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 37 from July 11)

5,544 outbreaks (up 15 from July 11)

Putting these digits into context is tricky, given the two-day omission. For instance, 255 new hospitalizations were reported in the week leading up to July 11, while the latest five-day total, from July 16, is up by 234. The one-week hospitalization amount will likely surpass 255, but we won't know for certain until later this afternoon.

Still, it's clear that the COVID-19 case totals for the most recent ten days available are worse than those for the ten days before July 11. During that period, new daily case counts exceeded 400 on four of ten days. This round, it's seven out of ten, with one, July 12, surpassing 500 for the first time in weeks. Here's the rundown:

July 15 — 485 Cases

July 14 — 441 Cases

July 13 — 485 Cases

July 12 — 503 Cases

July 11 — 257 Cases

July 10 — 363 Cases

July 9 — 464 Cases

July 8 — 452 Cases

July 7 — 443 Cases

July 6 — 359 Cases

The most recent positivity rate of 3.40 percent is above the 2.71 percent registered on July 11, suggesting that the pace of testing has flagged.

As for hospitalizations, new daily admissions continue to average about thirty or slightly more, as has been the case for at least the past couple of months, and total hospitalizations for the disease appear to have plateaued at over 300. Here's the latest:

New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date

July 16, 2021

35 patients admitted to the hospital

30 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 15, 2021

24 patients admitted to the hospital

30 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 14, 2021

44 patients admitted to the hospital

33 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 13, 2021

53 patients admitted to the hospital

33 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 12, 2021

24 patients admitted to the hospital

33 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 11, 2021

15 patients admitted to the hospital

35 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 10, 2021

13 patients admitted to the hospital

34 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 9, 2021

37 patients admitted to the hospital

34 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 8, 2021

48 patients admitted to the hospital

35 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

July 7, 2021

44 patients admitted to the hospital

36 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19



July 16, 2021

318 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

267 (84 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

51 (16 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 15, 2021

304 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

264 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

40 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 14, 2021

304 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

266 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

38 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 13, 2021

327 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

269 (82 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

58 (18 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 12, 2021

320 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

263 (82 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

57 (18 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 11, 2021

315 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

275 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

40 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 10, 2021

315 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

271 (86 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

44 (14 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 9, 2021

321 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

282 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

39 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 8, 2021

350 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

284 (81 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

66 (19 percent) Persons Under Investigation

July 7, 2021

342 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

285 (83 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

57 (17 percent) Persons Under Investigation

The stats about inoculations included on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard continue to indicate holding actions more often than notable improvements. The number of people fully immunized against COVID-19 rose by 31,739 over the past week, compared to 29,817 in the seven days before July 10, but fewer people got doses of the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines on July 17 than on July 10. Here's the latest.

3,036,270 people fully immunized (up 31,739 from July 10)

3,302,308 people immunized with one dose (up 25,748 from July 10)

2,149 people vaccinated on July 17 with Pfizer vaccine (up 17 from July 10); 3,155 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported July 17 but administered on an earlier date (up 127 from July 10)

641 people immunized on July 17 with Moderna vaccine (down 34 from July 10); 1,036 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported July 17 but administered on an earlier date (down 151 from July 10)

53 people vaccinated on July 10 with Janssen vaccine (down 29 from July 10); 136 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported July 10 but administered on an earlier date (down 43 from July 10)

The CDPHE is now taking the weekend off from reporting COVID-19 data — but the disease continues to circulate seven days a week.