These Are the Colorado COVID Stats That Are Getting Worse

The latest statistics regarding the spread of COVID-19 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show significant increases in cases and hospitalizations. In fact, two recent days were marked by the worst data in months.
Here are the most recent figures, updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. yesterday, August 2. We've compared them to figures from our most recent COVID-19 roundup, which tracked information from July 26.
577,285 cases (up 6,198 from July 26)
17,613 variants of concern (up 440 from July 26)
2,590 variants under investigation (up 23 from July 26)
32,918 hospitalized (up 331 from July 26)
64 counties (unchanged from July 26)
6,956 deaths among cases (up 32 from July 26)
7,213 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 41 from July 26)
5,590 outbreaks (up 18 from July 26)
Four major takeaways:
• The COVID-19 case count climbed by 6,198 in the seven days between July 26 and August 2 — a pace much quicker than the 5,793 case bump over the previous ten days, July 17-26.
• Hospitalizations followed a similar trajectory. The 440 admissions over the seven days ending on August 2 was more than 40 percent higher than the 260 over the preceding ten days.
• Variants under investigation slipped from 36 over July 17-26 to 23 in the July 26-August 2 frame — but that's likely due to the prevalence of the Delta variant, which currently accounts for more than 95 percent of infections.
• Deaths from COVID-19 are down, if modestly. But an average of nearly six Coloradans per day died from the coronavirus over the past week.
Also concerning: The state's positivity rate on August 2 was 6.68 percent, well over the 5 percent threshold officials view as a warning sign that not enough testing is taking place. Meanwhile, daily case counts keep going up. They ranged from 257 to 503 between July 6 and July 15, but from July 23 to August 1, the low point was 468 and the peak was 1,118 — the highest number since 1,324 cases on May 24.
Here's the rundown:
August 1 — 488 Cases
July 31 — 653 Cases
July 30 — 851 Cases
July 29 — 984 Cases
July 28 — 1,118 Cases
July 27 — 765 Cases
July 26 — 724 Cases
July 25 — 468 Cases
July 24 — 558 Cases
July 23 — 751 Cases
Daily hospital admissions consistently registered in the thirties during the first half of July, but they're now in the forties and nearing fifty. Likewise, overall hospitalizations, which had dipped beneath 300, are now well above that — and the 405 hospitalizations on August 2 were the most on a single day since 409 on June 10. Continue to see the separate ten-day rundowns.
New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date
August 2, 2021
74 patients admitted to the hospital
48 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 1, 2021
15 patients admitted to the hospital
43 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 31, 2021
14 patients admitted to the hospital
43 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 30, 2021
31 patients admitted to the hospital
46 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 29, 2021
75 patients admitted to the hospital
47 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 28, 2021
57 patients admitted to the hospital
43 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 27, 2021
68 patients admitted to the hospital
40 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 26, 2021
44 patients admitted to the hospital
39 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 25, 2021
10 patients admitted to the hospital
38 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 24, 2021
37 patients admitted to the hospital
38 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19
August 2, 2021
405 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
353 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
52 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 1, 2021
383 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
327 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
56 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 31, 2021
399 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
321 (80 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
78 (20 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 30, 2021
365 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
314 (86 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
51 (14 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 29, 2021
368 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
313 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
55 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 28, 2021
357 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
297 (83 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
60 (17 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 27, 2021
339 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
292 (86 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
47 (14 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 26, 2021
335 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
291 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
44 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 25, 2021
329 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
281 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
48 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 24, 2021
345 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
279 (81 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
66 (19 percent) Persons Under Investigation
The newest numbers on the state's vaccine data dashboard regarding immunizations reflect a slight recent rise. From July 26 to August 2, the number of people fully immunized against COVID-19 rose by 28,410, although that was a decrease from the 31,022 bump calculated the week before. But individuals receiving a first dose rose from 34,080 on July 26 to 37,892 on August 2 — a mini-trend that Governor Jared Polis has attributed to Walmart gift card giveaways.
Here are the latest numbers:
3,095,702 people fully immunized (up 28,410 from July 26)
3,374,230 people immunized with one dose (up 37,892 from July 26)
1,302 people vaccinated on July 26 with Pfizer vaccine (up 280 from July 26); 3,293 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported July 26 but administered on an earlier date (up 397 from July 26)
403 people immunized on July 26 with Moderna vaccine (up 23 from July 26); 1,048 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported July 17 but administered on an earlier date (up 97 from July 26)
51 people vaccinated on July 10 with Janssen vaccine (down 19 from July 26); 188 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported July 10 but administered on an earlier date (up 48 from July 26)
At a press conference yesterday, Polis argued that despite worsening data, "it's not the time to be alarmist." If the numbers keep deteriorating, he may have to reconsider that advice.
