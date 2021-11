COVID in Colorado: Virus Deaths Hit 32 a Day

According to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , 224 people died from COVID-19 over the seven-day period ending November 15. That works out to an average of 32 disease deaths per day, among the highest numbers during the pandemic.For comparison, during the week ending November 15, 2020 , at a time when the biggest wave of the virus since the pandemic began was gathering strength, 66 Coloradans died from COVID-19 — fewer than ten per day.Here are the most recent CDPHE figures in major categories, updated after 4 p.m. on November 15; they're juxtaposed with our previous COVID-19 survey , which tracked information from November 8.789,430 cases (up 20,784 from November 8)22,271 variants of concern (up 29 from November 8)64 counties (unchanged from November 8)44,863 hospitalized (up 1,176 from November 8)8,701 deaths among cases (up 202 from November 8)8,943 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 224 from November 8)6,687 outbreaks (up 121 from November 8)Four takeaways:• New cases maintained the extremely high pace of recent weeks. The 20,784 case bump on November 15 was just seven lower than the 20,791 on November 8.• The situation is similar for hospitalizations: The number of people hospitalized for COVID on November — 1,176 — was slightly higher than the 1,152 as of November 8.• Fresh COVID outbreaks are rising more substantially — from 89 new sites on November 8 to 121 on November 15.• Meanwhile, the 224 deaths from the disease on November 15 are more than 26 percent higher than the 165 on November 8.Over the past ten days, daily case counts never slipped below 1,500, peaking at 4,184 on November 9 — the most infections recorded on a single day since the 4,189 counted on December 10, 2020. Here's the rundown:November 14 — 1,579 CasesNovember 13 — 1,866 CasesNovember 12 — 2,651 CasesNovember 11 — 3,091 CasesNovember 10 — 3,596 CasesNovember 9 — 4,184 CasesNovember 8 — 2,194 CasesNovember 7 — 2,101 CasesNovember 6 — 2,927 CasesNovember 5 — 3,224 CasesThe state's positivity rate is ballooning, too. The 13.44 percent on November 15, up from 11.60 percent on November 8, is more than double the 5 percent level that public-health officials see as an indication of subpar testing and rapid community spread.The ICU bed supply is actually improving. As of November 15, just 94 were open across Colorado — but that's up from the pandemic low of 82 on November 10. But then, the 300 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 on November 8 were the most in one day since 321 patients checked in for treatment of the virus on December 1, 2020. Likewise, the 1,545 COVID patients statewide on November 12 was last topped by the 1,554 on December 15, 2020.Here are the new hospital admissions and patient counts from November 6-15.November 15, 2021125 patients admitted to the hospital169 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 14, 202143 patients admitted to the hospital194 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 13, 2021104 patients admitted to the hospital197 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 12, 2021227 patients admitted to the hospital203 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 11, 2021235 patients admitted to the hospital206 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 10, 2021191 patients admitted to the hospital201 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 9, 2021256 patients admitted to the hospital206 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 8, 2021300 patients admitted to the hospital194 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 7, 202164 patients admitted to the hospital185 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 6, 2021150 patients admitted to the hospital185 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 15, 20211,503 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,431 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1972 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 14, 20211,532 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,460 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1972 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 13, 20211,534 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,460 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1974 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 12, 20211,545 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,476 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1969 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 11, 20211,530 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,466 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1964 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 10, 20211,492 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,431 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1961 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 9, 20211,523 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,426 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1997 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 8, 20211,484 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,394 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1990 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 7, 20211,385 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,296 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1989 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 6, 20211,393 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,303 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1990 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationIf there's any good news in the latest statistics, it can be found on the state's vaccine data dashboard . The number of people fully immunized against COVID-19 on November 14, the most recent date available, hit 22,583, a substantial improvement over the 13,833 on November 7. There were also sizable leaps for Pfizer and Moderna shots on November 14, but that's largely indicative of already immunized folks getting boosters, as opposed to vaccine-hesitant individuals finally rolling up their sleeves. Here are the details.3,606,376 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 22,583 from November 7)3,970,559 people immunized with at least one dose (up 56,545 from November 7)1,633 people vaccinated on November 14 with Pfizer vaccine (down 51 from November 7); 22,216 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported November 14 but administered on an earlier date (up 17,283 from November 7)1,519 people immunized on November 14 with Moderna vaccine (down 165 from November 7); 18,637 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported November 14 but administered on an earlier date (up 11,607 from November 7)159 people vaccinated on November 14 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (up 95 from November 7); 648 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported November 14 but administered on an earlier date (up 384 from November 7)Unfortunately, the vaccination upswing came too late to prevent 224 people in Colorado from losing their lives to COVID-19 in the past week.