COVID in Colorado: Virus Deaths Hit 32 a Day

For comparison, during the week ending November 15, 2020, at a time when the biggest wave of the virus since the pandemic began was gathering strength, 66 Coloradans died from COVID-19 — fewer than ten per day.
Here are the most recent CDPHE figures in major categories, updated after 4 p.m. on November 15; they're juxtaposed with our previous COVID-19 survey, which tracked information from November 8.
789,430 cases (up 20,784 from November 8)
22,271 variants of concern (up 29 from November 8)
64 counties (unchanged from November 8)
44,863 hospitalized (up 1,176 from November 8)
8,701 deaths among cases (up 202 from November 8)
8,943 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 224 from November 8)
6,687 outbreaks (up 121 from November 8)
Four takeaways:
• New cases maintained the extremely high pace of recent weeks. The 20,784 case bump on November 15 was just seven lower than the 20,791 on November 8.
• The situation is similar for hospitalizations: The number of people hospitalized for COVID on November — 1,176 — was slightly higher than the 1,152 as of November 8.
• Fresh COVID outbreaks are rising more substantially — from 89 new sites on November 8 to 121 on November 15.
• Meanwhile, the 224 deaths from the disease on November 15 are more than 26 percent higher than the 165 on November 8.
Over the past ten days, daily case counts never slipped below 1,500, peaking at 4,184 on November 9 — the most infections recorded on a single day since the 4,189 counted on December 10, 2020. Here's the rundown:
November 14 — 1,579 Cases
November 13 — 1,866 Cases
November 12 — 2,651 Cases
November 11 — 3,091 Cases
November 10 — 3,596 Cases
November 9 — 4,184 Cases
November 8 — 2,194 Cases
November 7 — 2,101 Cases
November 6 — 2,927 Cases
November 5 — 3,224 Cases
The state's positivity rate is ballooning, too. The 13.44 percent on November 15, up from 11.60 percent on November 8, is more than double the 5 percent level that public-health officials see as an indication of subpar testing and rapid community spread.
The ICU bed supply is actually improving. As of November 15, just 94 were open across Colorado — but that's up from the pandemic low of 82 on November 10. But then, the 300 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 on November 8 were the most in one day since 321 patients checked in for treatment of the virus on December 1, 2020. Likewise, the 1,545 COVID patients statewide on November 12 was last topped by the 1,554 on December 15, 2020.
Here are the new hospital admissions and patient counts from November 6-15.
New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date
November 15, 2021
125 patients admitted to the hospital
169 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 14, 2021
43 patients admitted to the hospital
194 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 13, 2021
104 patients admitted to the hospital
197 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 12, 2021
227 patients admitted to the hospital
203 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 11, 2021
235 patients admitted to the hospital
206 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 10, 2021
191 patients admitted to the hospital
201 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 9, 2021
256 patients admitted to the hospital
206 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 8, 2021
300 patients admitted to the hospital
194 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 7, 2021
64 patients admitted to the hospital
185 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 6, 2021
150 patients admitted to the hospital
185 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19
November 15, 2021
1,503 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,431 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
72 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 14, 2021
1,532 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,460 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
72 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 13, 2021
1,534 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,460 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
74 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 12, 2021
1,545 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,476 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
69 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 11, 2021
1,530 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,466 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
64 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 10, 2021
1,492 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,431 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
61 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 9, 2021
1,523 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,426 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
97 (6 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 8, 2021
1,484 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,394 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
90 (6 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 7, 2021
1,385 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,296 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
89 (6 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 6, 2021
1,393 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,303 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
90 (6 percent) Persons Under Investigation
If there's any good news in the latest statistics, it can be found on the state's vaccine data dashboard. The number of people fully immunized against COVID-19 on November 14, the most recent date available, hit 22,583, a substantial improvement over the 13,833 on November 7. There were also sizable leaps for Pfizer and Moderna shots on November 14, but that's largely indicative of already immunized folks getting boosters, as opposed to vaccine-hesitant individuals finally rolling up their sleeves. Here are the details.
3,606,376 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 22,583 from November 7)
3,970,559 people immunized with at least one dose (up 56,545 from November 7)
1,633 people vaccinated on November 14 with Pfizer vaccine (down 51 from November 7); 22,216 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported November 14 but administered on an earlier date (up 17,283 from November 7)
1,519 people immunized on November 14 with Moderna vaccine (down 165 from November 7); 18,637 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported November 14 but administered on an earlier date (up 11,607 from November 7)
159 people vaccinated on November 14 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (up 95 from November 7); 648 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported November 14 but administered on an earlier date (up 384 from November 7)
Unfortunately, the vaccination upswing came too late to prevent 224 people in Colorado from losing their lives to COVID-19 in the past week.