Delta Variant Is Causing More Than 99 Percent of Colorado COVID Cases

At the same time, however, the dominance of the Delta variant, a more transmissible and dangerous mutation of the original virus, is now practically complete. Numbers for the week of August 22, the most recent shared by the CDPHE, show that the Delta variant was associated with 99.77 percent of all cases. The remaining 0.23 percent were tied to AY.2, also known as Delta Plus 2.
Here are the latest stats in major categories, as updated for September 13. They're juxtaposed with information from our most recent COVID-19 survey, which tracked figures from September 6.
640,380 cases (up 12,965 from September 6)
25,606 variants of concern (up 1,369 from September 6)
2,622 variants under investigation (up 5 from September 6)
36,931 hospitalizations (up 616 from September 6)
64 counties (unchanged since September 6)
7,302 deaths among cases (up 77 from September 6)
7,599 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 110 from September 6)
5,924 outbreaks (up 91 from September 6)
Four major takeaways:
• New cases dropped from 13,685 for the week ending September 6 to 12,965 through September 13 — a smallish dip.
• New hospitalizations, which rose by 712 for the seven-day period leading up to September 6, currently stand at 616.
• Unfortunately, deaths from COVID-19 are rising: The number jumped from 67 through September 6 to 110.
• The same is true for new outbreaks. On September 6, there were 76 fresh listings, compared to 91 now.
The state positivity rate is at 5.90 percent, above the 5 percent threshold that public-health officials prefer not to exceed. Still, that's down from recent weeks.
As for new cases, the counts for the ten-day period through September 12 are all over 1,000, and the 2,350 racked up on September 10 was the highest number since 2,379 on April 21. Here's the rundown:
September 12 — 1,149 Cases
September 11 — 1,578 Cases
September 10 — 2,350 Cases
September 9 — 1,614 Cases
September 8 — 1,688 Cases
September 7 — 1,395 Cases
September 6 — 1,046 Cases
September 5 — 1,446 Cases
September 4 — 1,631 Cases
September 3 — 1,996 Cases
The number of new hospital admissions remained near or above ninety for each of the most recent ten days available. Meanwhile, overall hospitalizations for COVID-19 are climbing steadily, and on September 13, they topped 1,000. The 1,003 patients receiving treatment at medical centers on that date is the most since 1,015 on January 4. Continue for the specifics.
New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date
September 13, 2021
119 patients admitted to the hospital
97 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 12, 2021
17 patients admitted to the hospital
86 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 11, 2021
34 patients admitted to the hospital
89 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 10, 2021
132 patients admitted to the hospital
91 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 9, 2021
120 patients admitted to the hospital
86 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 8, 2021
132 patients admitted to the hospital
90 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 7, 2021
114 patients admitted to the hospital
84 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 6, 2021
37 patients admitted to the hospital
87 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 5, 2021
30 patients admitted to the hospital
105 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
September 4, 2021
71 patients admitted to the hospital
107 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19
September 13, 2021
1,003 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
914 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
89 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation
September 12, 2021
976 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
895 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
895 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
September 11, 2021
978 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
904 Confirmed COVID-19
74 Persons Under Investigation
September 10, 2021
980 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
902 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
78 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation
September 9, 2021
983 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
894 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
89 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation
September 8, 2021
969 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
891 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
78 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation
September 7, 2021
957 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
862 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
95 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation
September 6, 2021
921 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
855 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
66 (7 percent) Persons Under Investigation
September 5, 2021
905 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
840 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
65 (7 percent) Persons Under Investigation
September 4, 2021
903 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
833 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
70 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation
The information on the health department's vaccine data dashboard reveals that the increase in the number of people who became fully immunized in Colorado through September 13 was nearly 5,000 lower than the amount for the week ending September 6, and those who got their first dose dropped by more than 4,000 during that span. Here are the stats:
3,386,456 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 31,471 from September 6)
3,707,637 people immunized with at least one dose (up 30,004 from September 6)
1,233 people vaccinated on September 13 with Pfizer vaccine (down 220 from September 6); 4,137 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported September 13 but administered on an earlier date (up 621 from September 6)
503 people immunized on September 13 with Moderna vaccine (up 32 from September 6); 1,297 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported September 12 but administered on an earlier date (up 216 from September 6)
32 people vaccinated on September 13 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (down 5 from September 6); 220 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported September 13 but administered on an earlier date (up 137 from September 6)
It's a confusing numbers game — but Colorado is still a long way from winning.
This post has been updated to include the latest Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment figures.