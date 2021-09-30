Repeat Outbreaks at Hundreds of Colorado COVID Sites

The latest CDPHE report, issued on September 29, reveals that 437 outbreak sites are under current investigation, up from 415 on September 22. At least 252 of the sites have had at least one previous outbreak, and some have had more. Arvada West High School, for example, whose most recent outbreak was declared on September 28 based on 21 student cases, also registered outbreaks in October 2020 and March 2021.
The state health department's standard for declaring an outbreak, revised in June, calls for two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and other people connected to a health-care or correctional facility within a fourteen-day period. All other locations must be associated with at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 over two weeks before an outbreak is called.
The September 29 count lists 75 new or tweaked outbreaks over the preceding seven days, a decline from 93 added in the week that ended September 22 — and 42 of the newly declared outbreaks are repeat offenders. Thirty of the September 29 additions are related to health care, 26 of them specifically to senior care. One of the bigger outbreaks is at Brookdale Greenwood Village in Arapahoe County; it dates to September 23 but has already been linked to four staff cases, 21 resident cases and one resident death.
K-12 schools account for 28 new or tweaked entries on the September 29 list. Several of the outbreaks are quite large. For instance, Greeley West High School in Weld County is down for two staff cases and 28 attendee cases; it's on its third outbreak, having made the list in November 2020 and this past April. Also added to the CDPHE total were four child-care centers.
Other outbreaks of note occurred at six correctional facilities, a youth football team in Mesa County, an Applebee's in Pueblo that's a repeat from January, and a gold mine in Teller County that spawned a whopping 85 staff cases from spread that started in November 2020 and was subsequently deemed resolved.
Here are the 75 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its September 29 report, including the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 4th Judicial District Probation Department, Correctional, El Paso County, 9/15/2021, 7 staff cases
2. Advanced Health Care of Colorado Springs (02Q655): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/23/2021, 2 staff cases
3. Advantage Treatment Center — Montrose, Correctional, Montrose County, 9/17/2021, 41 resident cases, 8 staff cases
4. Advantage Treatment Center — Sterling: September 2021, Corectional, Drug/Alcohol Rehab, Logan County, 9/21/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
5. Applebee's Pueblo: September 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 9/21/2021, 5 staff cases
6. Arapahoe County Detention Facility: September 2021, Jail, Correctional Facility, Arapahoe County, 9/27/2021, 42 resident cases
7. Arvada West High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 9/28/2021, 21 attendee cases
8. Aspen Creek PK-8 School, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 9/28/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
9. Bear Creek Senior Living Assisted Living (23054G): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/21/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
10. Bookcliff Christian School and Pre-K, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/23/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
11. Briarwood Health Care Center (020470): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 9/22/2021, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases
12. Bridges Community Homecare and Hospice — Colorado Springs, Healthcare, Hospice, El Paso County, 9/22/2021, 6 staff cases
13. Broadview Health and Rehabilitation Center LLC (020321): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 9/22/2021, 3 staff cases
14. Brookdale Greenwood Village (0204W6): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 9/23/2021, 21 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death
15. Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center (02R989): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Broomfield, 9/23/2021, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
16. Cadence Aurora (23048J): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/23/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
17. Colorado Skies Academy, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 9/27/2021, 15 attendee cases
18. Comfort Care Assisted Living And Memory Care (2311RP), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 9/22/2021, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases
19. Country Kids Childcare, Child Care Center, Adams County, 9/28/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
20. Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine: September 2021, Mine, Teller County, 9/27/2021, 8 staff cases
21. Denver County Jail: September 2021, Jail, Correctional, Denver County, 9/23/2021, 6 resident cases
22. Denver Women's Correctional Facility: September 2021, State Prison, Denver County, 9/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
23. Devonshire Acres Skilled Nursing (020193): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 9/27/2021, 2 staff cases
24. Dos Rios Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/23/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
25. Eagle County Charter Academy, School, K-12, Eagle County, 9/27/2021, 6 attendee cases
26. Encompass Health Rehab Hospital of Littleton: September 2021, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, Arapahoe County, 9/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases
27. Evergreen Nursing Home (021065): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Alamosa County, 9/18/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
28. Forest Ridge Senior Living (02D453): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Teller County, 9/28/2021, 2 staff cases
29. Fowler Health Care (020219): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 9/27/2021, 3 staff cases
30. Gardner Valley School, School, K-12, Huerfano County, 9/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
31. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland Village Assisted Living (230373), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 9/8/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
32. Grand Junction Regional Center House 4, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 9/25/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
33. Grand Junction Regional Center — 703 Building, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 9/9/2021, 3 staff cases
34. Greeley West High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Weld County, 9/21/2021, 2 staff cases, 28 attendee cases
35. Hearts In Hands, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 9/28/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
36. Holy Family Catholic School: September 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/23/2021, 6 attendee cases
37. indieDwell, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 9/24/2021, 5 staff cases
38. Iowa Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 9/28/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
39. La Villa Grande Care Center (021161): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 7/20/2021, 8 resident cases, 5 staff cases
40. Land Title Guarantee Company — Pueblo: September 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 9/24/2021, 5 staff cases
41. Larimer County Community Corrections: September 2021, Correctional, Larimer County, 9/17/2021, 3 resident cases
42. Las Animas High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Bent County, 9/21/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
43. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 9/28/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
44. Lincoln Meadows Senior Living (23D500): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 9/23/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
45. Lone Tree Veterinary Medical Center, Veterinary Clinic, Douglas County, 9/27/2021, 7 staff cases
46. Mount St. Francis Nursing Center (020506): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/28/2021, 3 resident cases
47. Mountain View Elementary, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 9/23/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
48. Northglenn High School, School, K-12, Adams County, 9/27/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
49. Orchard Mesa Middle School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 8/23/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
50. Otero Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/27/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
51. Park Hill Elementary, School, K-12, Denver County, 9/24/2021, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
52. Peak to Peak Charter School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 9/23/2021, 7 attendee cases
53. Pikes Peak Care Center (02B942): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/27/221, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
54. Pine Grove Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 9/28/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
55. Residence at Village Green (23H136): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/23/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
56. Ridgeview Classical School: September 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 9/28/2021, 5 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
57. Rim Rock Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/16/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
58. Riverdale Ridge High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 9/23/2021, 6 attendee cases
59. Rocky Ford Junior/Senior High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Otero County, 9/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
60. Rolling Hills Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 9/24/2021, 6 attendee cases
61. Serenity House Assisted Living VII (23W735), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/28/2021, 5 resident cases
62. Sleeping Giant School, School, K-12, Routt County, 9/28/2021, 13 attendee cases
63. The Barth Hotel Assisted Living (230477): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 9/23/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
64. The Center at Centennial (02L581): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/23/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
65. The Center at Lowry (02G500): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 9/22/2021, 2 staff cases
66. The Classical Academy North Secondary School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/22/2021, 5 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
67. The Commons of Hilltop (23T695): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 9/23/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
68. The Gathering Place, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 9/28/2021, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases
69. The Legacy at Monte Vista (2310NW), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Rio Grande County, 9/27/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
70. The Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
71. The Sunshine House Fort Collins — CSU: September 2021, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 9/28/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
72. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 9/27/2021, 5 staff cases
73. Western Colorado Chiefs Youth Football, Youth Sports/Activities, Mesa County, 9/23/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
74. Widefield High School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/7/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
75. Wildflower Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/24/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases