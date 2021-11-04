Homecoming Events Turn Into COVID-19 Outbreaks

Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now, this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.
The department's November 3 report spotlights 607 outbreaks currently under active investigation — a sizable jump from the 572 noted in our roundup of October 27 data. Of those, 94 represent new or tweaked entries; that's the highest total since May 19 (before the rule change), when 107 outbreaks were added. Nearly half of the new listings, 45, pertain to places that have had at least one previous outbreak.
The number of K-12 schools just added to the roster actually fell from 34 on October 27 to 24 on November 3. But that number doesn't include outbreaks at seven child-care centers (up from four on October 27), another at the Littleton Public Schools Education Services Center, and the one in Routt County labeled "Hayden Schools Homecoming Events" that's resulted in two staff cases and twelve attendee cases so far.
The Hayden School District, which consists of Hayden Secondary Schools and Hayden Valley Elementary, was highlighted in a late September article in the Steamboat Pilot headlined "Routt County Schools Seeing Less Quarantines, More Normalcy." The piece, which noted that the district had experienced twelve COVID-19 cases but no quarantines to that point in the 2021-2022 academic year, quoted superintendent Christy Sinner as saying, "Students are in school, in-person learning as they should be, with their peers.... Overwhelmingly, our community is happy not to be wearing masks.... We have probably 25 kids that wear masks in the elementary and high schools throughout the day."
In an October 29 letter to parents posted on the district's website, Sinner acknowledged that a subsequent "uptick in COVID cases" could likely "be contributed to the homecoming celebrations," and revealed that on Saturday, November 13, HSD "will be hosting a student vaccination clinic" conducted by Routt County Public Health.
The CDPHE hadn't linked an outbreak to homecoming events prior to what went down in Hayden. However, the department is tracking an active outbreak at the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs that's linked to eight staff cases and 26 attendee cases at present. On September 22, the same day the outbreak was declared, KRDO-TV in the Springs broadcast a piece in which a school spokesperson said the spread had apparently been triggered by the charter school's homecoming dance.
Health care represents the largest category in the November 3 survey. Several of the 38 outbreaks cited at health-care facilities (an increase from 33 on October 27) are large, as exemplified by Denver County's Courtyards at Mountain View, which has already suffered thirty resident cases, one staff case and one resident death.
There have also been COVID outbreaks at two grocery stores (notably a Safeway in Douglas County), a Sam's Club in Larimer County, a Denver manufacturer of ski and snowboarding equipment, Ned's Restaurant in Nederland and RTD's East Metro Division.
Here are the 94 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its November 3 report, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Academy of Advanced Learning, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
2. Allen Service, Home Maintenance Services, Larimer County, 10/29/2021, 6 staff cases
3. Alpine Autism Center: October 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 11/1/2021, 8 staff cases, 1 attendee case
4. American Academy — Lincoln Meadows: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/1/2021, 6 attendee cases
5. Aurora Residential Alternatives at the Woodlands (23G125), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 10/29/2021, 3 resident cases
6. Bay Valve Services, Materials Supplier, Adams County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases
7. Broadway Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 13 attendee cases
8. Brookdale Arvada (23046M): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/26/2021, 12 resident cases
9. Brookdale Fort Collins Assisted Living (2303WA): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
10. Brookdale Parkplace (2304A2): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
11. Campion Academy: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/2/2021, 7 staff cases, 26 attendee cases
12. Cascade Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Montrose County, 11/2/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
13. Cesar Chavez Academy (CHPA): October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 2 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
14. Cheyenne Mountain Center (020573): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/1/2021, 2 staff cases
15. Chipeta Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 13 attendee cases
16. Columbine Commons Assisted Living (23R659): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/26/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
17. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab LLC (02L578): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 10/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
18. Columbine Manor (020698): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Chaffee County, 11/2/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
19. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/29/2021, 5 staff cases
20. CPCD Head Start — Hunt Site, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 10/28/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
21. Craver Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
22. Crestone Charter School, School, K-12, Saguache County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
23. CTL Thompson, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases
24. Delta Correctional Center: October 2021, State Prison, Delta County, 10/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
25. Desert Willow Health and Rehabilitation Center (020675): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
26. Dillon Marina, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Marina, Summit County, 10/27/2021, 5 staff cases
27. Dr. Justina Ford Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2021, 8 attendee cases
28. E.I. Medical Imaging, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 10/28/2021, 5 staff cases
29. Eagle County Detention Center, Jail, Detention Center, Eagle County, 10/19/2021, 13 resident cases, 1 staff case
30. Eyestone Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 18 attendee cases
31. Garden Ranch Assisted Living (230557), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/27/2021, 2 staff cases
32. Gateway Preschool & Childcare, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 10/31/2021, 5 staff cases, 1 attendee cases
33. Gold Camp Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/26/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
34. Grand Junction Regional Center — Developmental Center, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Mesa County, 10/28/2021, 3 staff cases
35. Grand River Health Care Center (020899): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 10/26/2021, 3 staff cases
36. Grandview High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/29/2021, 6 attendee cases
37. Granville Assisted Living Center (23045K): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
38. Harmony Home — Jay Drive (2301CF), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 10/28/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
39. Hayden Schools Homecoming Events, Fair/Festival/Temp. Mobile Event, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 2 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
40. Heatherwood Village Assisted Living (23O158), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/28/2021, 4 staff cases
41. Hospital Cooperative Laundry — Pueblo: October 2021, Healthcare, Laundry Facility, Pueblo County, 10/28/2021, 11 staff cases
42. InnovAge Colorado PACE — Pueblo , Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 5 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
43. Kid City USA — Greeley, Child Care Center, Weld County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
44. Legacy at Trinidad (23Z790), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Las Animas County, 10/27/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
45. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation (020326): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 2 staff cases
46. Liberty Common Charter School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases
47. Lincoln Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 4 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
48. Littleton Public Schools Education Services Center: October 2021, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 5 staff cases
49. Longmont Community Treatment Center, Correctional, Boulder County, 10/27/2021, 6 resident cases
50. Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 10/29/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
51. Mesa Veterinary Clinic: October 2021, Veterinary Clinic, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases
52. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
53. Montage Ridge (0204C5): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 4 staff cases
54. Mount View Youth Services Center: October 2021, Correctional, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
55. Ned's Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 10/28/2021, 5 staff cases
56. Never Summer Industries, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Ski and Snowboarding Manufacturer/Denver County, 10/29/2021, 12 staff cases
57. Orchard Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center (021137): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 10/28/2021, 8 resident cases, 7 staff cases
58. Pagosa Springs Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Archuleta County, 11/1/2021, 8 attendee cases
59. Parker Landing Child Development Center: October 2021, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 10/26/2021, 5 attendee cases
60. Parkview Elementary School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 10/28/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
61. Pear Park Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases
62. Pomona Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 11 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
63. Prather's Market, Grocery Store, Park County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases
64. Primrose School of Highlands Ranch, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/2/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
65. Primrose School of Littleton, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 8 attendee cases
66. Proximity Malt, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 10/28/2021, 7 staff cases
67. Rawhide Energy Station, Coal Fired Power Station, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 8 staff cases
68. Retreat at Harbor Cove (23114D): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 13 resident cases, 2 staff cases
69. Ridge Pinehurst LLC (23Q698), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/12/2021, 2 resident cases
70. RTD East Metro Division: October 2021, Public Transportation, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2021, 10 staff cases
71. Russ Davis Wholesale: October 2021, Food Distribution, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 10 staff cases
72. Safeway #1548, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases
73. Sam's Club #8147: October 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/25/2021, 5 staff cases
74. Soaring Eagles Center for Autism, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Pueblo County, 10/29/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
75. Someren Glen (2304VQ): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/29/2021, 2 staff cases
76. South Metro Housing Options, Housing Authority, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases
77. St. Vrain Community Montessori School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/2/2021, 5 attendee cases
78. Steamboat Springs Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 9 attendee cases
79. Strawberry Park Elementary: October 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
80. Summit Resort Group, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases
81. The Barth Hotel Assisted Living (230477): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/28/2021, 21 resident cases, 1 staff case
82. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/29/2021, 30 resident cases, 1 staff case, 1 resident death
83. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/15/2021, 8 resident cases, 7 staff cases
84. The Homestead at Montrose (23L630): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 10/29/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
85. The Pavilion at Villa Pueblo (020640): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/28/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
86. The Suites Supportive Housing, Low Income Supportive Housing, Boulder County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases
87. Tope Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 14 attendee cases
88. Tri State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., Municipal/Local Government, Adams County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases
89. Ute House, Healthcare, Group Home, Montrose County, 11/1/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
90. ViewPointe Senior Living (230541): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/29/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
91. Wheatridge Manor Care Center (020436): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/21/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
92. Wiggins Elementary School, School, K-12, Morgan County, 11/2/2021,7 attendee cases
93. Willows Child Learning Center — Willows/Arapaho-Hills, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
94. Winslow Court Retirement Community (230512): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/1/2021, 3 resident cases