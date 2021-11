Homecoming Events Turn Into COVID-19 Outbreaks

The latest update on COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reveals a growing number of sites linked to significant spread of the disease — among them homecoming events at a school system that doesn't require its students to wear masks. And this isn't the only time that an outbreak has been tied to a homecoming celebration.Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now, this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.The department's November 3 report spotlights 607 outbreaks currently under active investigation — a sizable jump from the 572 noted in our roundup of October 27 data . Of those, 94 represent new or tweaked entries; that's the highest total since May 19 (before the rule change), when 107 outbreaks were added. Nearly half of the new listings, 45, pertain to places that have had at least one previous outbreak.The number of K-12 schools just added to the roster actually fell from 34 on October 27 to 24 on November 3. But that number doesn't include outbreaks at seven child-care centers (up from four on October 27), another at the Littleton Public Schools Education Services Center, and the one in Routt County labeled "Hayden Schools Homecoming Events" that's resulted in two staff cases and twelve attendee cases so far.The Hayden School District , which consists of Hayden Secondary Schools and Hayden Valley Elementary, was highlighted in a late September article in the Steamboat Pilot headlined "Routt County Schools Seeing Less Quarantines, More Normalcy." The piece, which noted that the district had experienced twelve COVID-19 cases but no quarantines to that point in the 2021-2022 academic year, quoted superintendent Christy Sinner as saying, "Students are in school, in-person learning as they should be, with their peers.... Overwhelmingly, our community is happy not to be wearing masks.... We have probably 25 kids that wear masks in the elementary and high schools throughout the day."In an October 29 letter to parents posted on the district's website, Sinner acknowledged that a subsequent "uptick in COVID cases" could likely "be contributed to the homecoming celebrations," and revealed that on Saturday, November 13, HSD "will be hosting a student vaccination clinic" conducted by Routt County Public Health.The CDPHE hadn't linked an outbreak to homecoming events prior to what went down in Hayden. However, the department is tracking an active outbreak at the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs that's linked to eight staff cases and 26 attendee cases at present. On September 22, the same day the outbreak was declared, KRDO-TV in the Springs broadcast a piece in which a school spokesperson said the spread had apparently been triggered by the charter school's homecoming dance.Health care represents the largest category in the November 3 survey. Several of the 38 outbreaks cited at health-care facilities (an increase from 33 on October 27) are large, as exemplified by Denver County's Courtyards at Mountain View, which has already suffered thirty resident cases, one staff case and one resident death.There have also been COVID outbreaks at two grocery stores (notably a Safeway in Douglas County), a Sam's Club in Larimer County, a Denver manufacturer of ski and snowboarding equipment, Ned's Restaurant in Nederland and RTD's East Metro Division.Here are the 94 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its November 3 report, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. Academy of Advanced Learning, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases2. Allen Service, Home Maintenance Services, Larimer County, 10/29/2021, 6 staff cases3. Alpine Autism Center: October 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 11/1/2021, 8 staff cases, 1 attendee case4. American Academy — Lincoln Meadows: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/1/2021, 6 attendee cases5. Aurora Residential Alternatives at the Woodlands (23G125), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 10/29/2021, 3 resident cases6. Bay Valve Services, Materials Supplier, Adams County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases7. Broadway Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 13 attendee cases8. Brookdale Arvada (23046M): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/26/2021, 12 resident cases9. Brookdale Fort Collins Assisted Living (2303WA): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case10. Brookdale Parkplace (2304A2): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case11. Campion Academy: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/2/2021, 7 staff cases, 26 attendee cases12. Cascade Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Montrose County, 11/2/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case13. Cesar Chavez Academy (CHPA): October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 2 staff cases, 11 attendee cases14. Cheyenne Mountain Center (020573): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/1/2021, 2 staff cases15. Chipeta Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 13 attendee cases16. Columbine Commons Assisted Living (23R659): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/26/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases17. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab LLC (02L578): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 10/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case18. Columbine Manor (020698): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Chaffee County, 11/2/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases19. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/29/2021, 5 staff cases20. CPCD Head Start — Hunt Site, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 10/28/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases21. Craver Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases22. Crestone Charter School, School, K-12, Saguache County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases23. CTL Thompson, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases24. Delta Correctional Center: October 2021, State Prison, Delta County, 10/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases25. Desert Willow Health and Rehabilitation Center (020675): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases26. Dillon Marina, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Marina, Summit County, 10/27/2021, 5 staff cases27. Dr. Justina Ford Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2021, 8 attendee cases28. E.I. Medical Imaging, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 10/28/2021, 5 staff cases29. Eagle County Detention Center, Jail, Detention Center, Eagle County, 10/19/2021, 13 resident cases, 1 staff case30. Eyestone Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 18 attendee cases31. Garden Ranch Assisted Living (230557), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/27/2021, 2 staff cases32. Gateway Preschool & Childcare, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 10/31/2021, 5 staff cases, 1 attendee cases33. Gold Camp Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/26/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases34. Grand Junction Regional Center — Developmental Center, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Mesa County, 10/28/2021, 3 staff cases35. Grand River Health Care Center (020899): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 10/26/2021, 3 staff cases36. Grandview High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/29/2021, 6 attendee cases37. Granville Assisted Living Center (23045K): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases38. Harmony Home — Jay Drive (2301CF), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 10/28/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case39. Hayden Schools Homecoming Events, Fair/Festival/Temp. Mobile Event, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 2 staff cases, 12 attendee cases40. Heatherwood Village Assisted Living (23O158), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/28/2021, 4 staff cases41. Hospital Cooperative Laundry — Pueblo: October 2021, Healthcare, Laundry Facility, Pueblo County, 10/28/2021, 11 staff cases42. InnovAge Colorado PACE — Pueblo , Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 5 staff cases, 5 attendee cases43. Kid City USA — Greeley, Child Care Center, Weld County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases, 7 attendee cases44. Legacy at Trinidad (23Z790), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Las Animas County, 10/27/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case45. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation (020326): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 2 staff cases46. Liberty Common Charter School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases47. Lincoln Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 4 staff cases, 10 attendee cases48. Littleton Public Schools Education Services Center: October 2021, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 5 staff cases49. Longmont Community Treatment Center, Correctional, Boulder County, 10/27/2021, 6 resident cases50. Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 10/29/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases51. Mesa Veterinary Clinic: October 2021, Veterinary Clinic, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases52. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case53. Montage Ridge (0204C5): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 4 staff cases54. Mount View Youth Services Center: October 2021, Correctional, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases55. Ned's Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 10/28/2021, 5 staff cases56. Never Summer Industries, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Ski and Snowboarding Manufacturer/Denver County, 10/29/2021, 12 staff cases57. Orchard Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center (021137): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 10/28/2021, 8 resident cases, 7 staff cases58. Pagosa Springs Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Archuleta County, 11/1/2021, 8 attendee cases59. Parker Landing Child Development Center: October 2021, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 10/26/2021, 5 attendee cases60. Parkview Elementary School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 10/28/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases61. Pear Park Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases62. Pomona Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 11 staff cases, 2 attendee cases63. Prather's Market, Grocery Store, Park County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases64. Primrose School of Highlands Ranch, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/2/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases65. Primrose School of Littleton, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 8 attendee cases66. Proximity Malt, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 10/28/2021, 7 staff cases67. Rawhide Energy Station, Coal Fired Power Station, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 8 staff cases68. Retreat at Harbor Cove (23114D): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 13 resident cases, 2 staff cases69. Ridge Pinehurst LLC (23Q698), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/12/2021, 2 resident cases70. RTD East Metro Division: October 2021, Public Transportation, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2021, 10 staff cases71. Russ Davis Wholesale: October 2021, Food Distribution, Pueblo County, 11/2/2021, 10 staff cases72. Safeway #1548, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases73. Sam's Club #8147: October 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/25/2021, 5 staff cases74. Soaring Eagles Center for Autism, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Pueblo County, 10/29/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case75. Someren Glen (2304VQ): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/29/2021, 2 staff cases76. South Metro Housing Options, Housing Authority, Arapahoe County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases77. St. Vrain Community Montessori School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/2/2021, 5 attendee cases78. Steamboat Springs Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 9 attendee cases79. Strawberry Park Elementary: October 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases, 9 attendee cases80. Summit Resort Group, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases81. The Barth Hotel Assisted Living (230477): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/28/2021, 21 resident cases, 1 staff case82. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/29/2021, 30 resident cases, 1 staff case, 1 resident death83. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/15/2021, 8 resident cases, 7 staff cases84. The Homestead at Montrose (23L630): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 10/29/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases85. The Pavilion at Villa Pueblo (020640): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/28/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases86. The Suites Supportive Housing, Low Income Supportive Housing, Boulder County, 11/1/2021, 6 staff cases87. Tope Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 staff case, 14 attendee cases88. Tri State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., Municipal/Local Government, Adams County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases89. Ute House, Healthcare, Group Home, Montrose County, 11/1/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases90. ViewPointe Senior Living (230541): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/29/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case91. Wheatridge Manor Care Center (020436): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/21/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case92. Wiggins Elementary School, School, K-12, Morgan County, 11/2/2021,7 attendee cases93. Willows Child Learning Center — Willows/Arapaho-Hills, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2021, 6 staff cases, 9 attendee cases94. Winslow Court Retirement Community (230512): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/1/2021, 3 resident cases