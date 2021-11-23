Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Coronavirus

No Dingers for Polis in COVID Mask-Order Debate

November 23, 2021 2:24PM

Governor Jared Polis with Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a weekend vaccination event at Coors Field.
Governor Jared Polis with Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger during a weekend vaccination event at Coors Field. colorado.gov
The timing of Governor Jared Polis's November 23 press conference about COVID-19 in Colorado was decidedly awkward. Mere minutes before, several metro counties had announced that they would be jointly imposing a mask-and-vax mandate starting tomorrow, November 24 — and Mayor Michael Hancock was among the officials to specifically say the action was necessary because no statewide order in regard to face coverings and immunizations has been issued.

Polis avoided these subjects as long as possible, but he was hampered by having little new to say — and reporters were soon pitching him questions on the topic. His responses delivered a lot more swings and misses than hits.

At the outset of the event, Polis offered up information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The stats showed 2,655 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on November 22, with hospitalizations at 1,576 — but Polis has been playing games with the latter number for months. The CDPHE combines the number of patients with both confirmed and suspected cases of the virus into a single total, but Polis tends to count only those with a confirmed diagnosis. This tactic lowers the department's overall patient number by several percentage points.

Of the 1,576 patients with confirmed COVID cases, Polis noted that 1,320 are unvaccinated.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


From there, Polis repeated information he's covered in several recent press conferences. For instance, he noted the state's efforts to add 500 new hospital beds to the close-to-overwhelmed system by mid-December; touted the availability of monoclonal antibody treatment, which can reduce hospitalizations by as much as 70 percent if given shortly after symptoms arise; and offered safety tips for Thanksgiving that included testing for unvaccinated dinner guests.

When he ran out of stuff to reiterate, Polis invited inquiries from journalists, who naturally wanted to talk to him about the new mask-and-vax mandate in metro Denver. He responded by admitting that such regulations are "not something we're considering as a state," since he's supportive of local control.

At one point, Polis noted that governors across the country have employed different tactics in regard to face coverings — some making them a requirement in public indoor spaces, others trying to ban their use entirely. He framed his decision to let counties and communities make their own rules as the most respectful and equitable option available.

Given the pre-Thanksgiving timing, he also talked about things for which he's thankful, including the wonders of Colorado. But he seemed even more filled with gratitude when the press conference was over.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation