Colorado Aims to Improve Public Access to Shooting Ranges

Like gun stores, shooting ranges in Colorado have seen an uptick in interest during the pandemic. And grants from Colorado Parks and Wildlife are helping some of these private facilities reload.

Every year, the state allocates between $400,000 and $750,000 to shooting ranges across Colorado through the Shooting Range Development grant program. The funds, which mostly come from federal taxes, go to existing ranges as well as the development of new shooting ranges. A separate CPW grant process helps fund improvements at the fifteen to twenty shooting ranges on public land in Colorado.

To qualify for a SRD grant, projects must demonstrate substantive public benefit, says Jim Guthrie, the grant program coordinator. In particular, the range should push access for everyone, from hunters who want to practice to families with kids who want to learn. Many shooting ranges have youth shooting education programs and competitions or offer self-defense classes, he says.

“It’s a variety of cases where it’s not just club members who use the range, but they allow the general public to have access. And that really becomes important along the Front Range, because there’s limited opportunities and a lot of demand,” he says.

The program has awarded almost $5 million in grants to over seventy shooting and archery ranges in Colorado since 2010; this year, CPW awarded $725,000 in SRD grants to nine. The majority of the program's funding comes from an excise tax on hunting and archery equipment from the federal U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the rest comes from CPW license revenues.

To assess the applications, Guthrie says the SRDG program uses a scoring system that considers youth education programs, location, amount of public access, local support, environmental compliance and more. Ranges receive between $10,000 and $380,000; at least 25 percent of the project’s total budget must come from non-federal sources.

The Boulder Rifle Club, a private shooting range open to the public on some weekends in the summer, received an $388,700 SRD grant to help construct a large public shooting range to the west of the club, which is now only allowing ten people at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions. On normal days, says one member, it's uncommon to see as many as sixty or seventy would-be shooters.

“The significant population that shows up on public days really didn’t grow up in an environment where they knew what proper etiquette and safety was,” he explains. “On public days, these ranges are supervised by certified range officers that are there to make sure people don’t do anything that is unsafe, but also to give them guidance.”

Use of the Summit County Public Shooting Range has nearly doubled over the past few months, according to Tom Little, a volunteer who leads instructional shooting clinics for women at the range. “It’s outdoors, and it’s open. And a lot of things weren’t,” he explains. There's no charge to use that range, which normally used by about 12,000 people a year.

EXPAND A rifle range at Summit County Shooting Range. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The uptick in gun-range use reflects the increased interests in guns in general. The owner of The Gun Room in Lakewood says that he saw a ten-fold increase in firearm and ammunition sales during the month of March. He's operated the store since 2002 and has experienced sales booms before, but says says nothing will ever come close to what the pandemic started three months ago.