Best and Worst Colorado Counties for Vaccinations So Far

Mineral County, home to Creede, one of Colorado's most historic mining towns, has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population in the state thus far.

On April 8, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment added key data to its barrage of information about the battle against COVID-19. The CDPHE's vaccine dashboard now reveals the counties that have vaccinated the highest percentage of their eligible population — and the statistics contain plenty of surprises.

At this point, counties with smaller populations occupy both the upper and lower portions of the chart. The top performer is Mineral County, which numbered just 824 residents in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau; it has a 49.2 percent vaccination rate. Meanwhile, Bent County, whose 2019 population hit 5,787, ranks 64th out of 64, at 10.2 percent.

In the metro area, Adams County has the lowest figures to date, at 19.8 percent; Broomfield County has the best, at 29.2 percent. (That stat backs up our April 7 story about Broomfield City Council's focus on keeping its residents safe.) Denver, meanwhile, lands at 23.6 percent, with three-quarters of its residents eligible for vaccination (anyone age sixteen or above) still needing to complete the inoculation process.

Statewide, the vaccination numbers are huge. As of today, April 9, 1,941,945 people have been immunized with one dose of the three major medications, manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, while 1,168,890 individuals are categorized as fully immunized. (Pfizer and Moderna require a two-shot regimen; Johnson & Johnson mandates just one.) The cumulative number of doses administered currently stands at 3,028,563.

Governor Jared Polis has repeatedly emphasized that vaccinations are the quickest and best way to help the state, the country and the world to emerge from the pandemic, which has now dragged on for more than a year. Some Colorado counties are closer to reaching their goals than others.

here's how the CDPHE ranks them:

64. Bent County — 10.2 percent

63. Crowley County — 10.3 percent

62. Elbert County — 14.2 percent

61. Saguache County — 15.1 percent

60. Washington County — 15.2 percent

59. Clear Cree County — 17.9 percent

58. Logan County — 18.6 percent

57. Cheyenne County — 19.2 percent

56. Adams County — 19.8 percent

55. Prowers County — 20.4 percent

54 (tie). Park County — 20.8 percent

54 (tie). El Paso County — 20.8 percent

54 (tie). Fremont County — 20.8 percent

51 (tie). Moffat County — 21.7 percent

51 (tie). Jackson County — 21.7 percent

49. Morgan County — 21.8 percent

48 (tie). Gilpin County — 21.9 percent

48 (tie). Weld County — 21.9 percent

46. Kit Carson County — 22.1 percent

45. Rio Blanco County — 22.4 percent

44. Arapahoe County — 22.7 pecent

43. Lincoln County — 23.2 percent

42. Denver County — 23.6 percent

41 (tie). Grand County — 24.3 percent

41 (tie). Yuma County — 24.3 percent

39. Delta County — 24.4 percent

38. Baca County — 24.9 percent

37. Teller County — 25.1 percent

36. Douglas County — 25.3 percent

35. Pueblo County — 25.4 percent

34. Lake County — 25.8 percent

33. Custer County — 26.1 percent

32. Otero County — 26.2 percent

31. Larimer County — 26.4 percent

30. Dolores County — 26.7 percent

29. Boulder County — 27 percent

28 (tie). Mesa County — 27.8 percent

28 (tie). Pitkin County — 27.8 percent

26. Conejos County 28.3 percent

25. Alamosa County — 28.4 percent

24. Jefferson County — 28.7 percent

23. Broomfield County — 29.2 percent

22. Kiowa County — 29.3 percent

21. Garfield County — 29.5 percent

20 (tie). Montrose County — 30.5 percent

20 (tie). Huerfano County — 30.5 percent

18. Phillips County — 31.8 percent

17. Montezuma County — 32.6 percent

16. Sedgwick County — 32.7 percent

15. Summit County — 33 percent

14, Las Animas County — 33.1 percent

13. Rio Grande County — 34.3 percent

12. Archuleta County — 37.3 percent

11 (tie). Eagle County — 38.5 percent

11 (tie). La Plata County — 38.5 percent

9. Chaffee County — 38.6 percent

8. Routt County — 39 percent

7. Costilla County — 39.9 percent

6. San Miguel County — 40.2 percent

5. Gunnison County — 41.3 percent

4, Hinsdale County — 43.6 percent

3, Ouray County 43.9 percent

2, San Juan County — 48.2 percent

1, Mineral — 49.2 percent