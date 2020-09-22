 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Colorado Places With Most Per Capita COVID-19 Cases So Far
9News via YouTube

Colorado Places With Most Per Capita COVID-19 Cases So Far

Michael Roberts | September 22, 2020 | 6:24am
AA

A little over six months into the COVID-19 crisis, nearly all of Colorado has been touched by the novel coronavirus. Indeed, most people in the state now know someone who's contracted the disease, and with good reason: According to new data, in 21 Colorado counties, more than one out of every 100 residents has tested positive.

The statistics, updated yesterday, September 21, are drawn from the Colorado COVID-19 page maintained by the New York Times, and they vividly illustrate how often we're likely to share a space with someone who's survived an infection or may be about to experience one.

Leading the list of Colorado's 64 counties is Logan County, which has logged 834 cases, breaking down to one out of every 27 people — but those figures are a bit misleading, since more than 600 of the positives took place at the Sterling Correctional Facility, where one of Colorado's largest outbreaks is still ongoing. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's investigation at the jail began on April 14 and remains active; the outbreaks report released by the agency on September 16 counts 564 resident cases, three resident deaths, 51 positive staff cases and three probable staff cases.

The other Colorado counties in the top five are also of modest population size, but the case numbers show how many of the friends and neighbors there have contracted COVID-19: one out of 38 people in Mineral County, one of forty in Morgan County, one of 45 in Eagle County, one of 59 in Gunnison County.

Denver County is tied for fifth place with Gunnison. One out of every 59 residents of the Mile High City has tested positive for COVID-19 since March, translating to more than 12,000 people.

Of course, there are also quite a few Colorado counties where COVID-19 remains rare — and Kiowa County has yet to register a single case.

Where does your county fall at this point in the pandemic? Here's the lineup for total cases, and percentage of the county's population:

1. Logan County
Total cases: 834
Share of population: 1 out of 27 people

2. Mineral County
Total cases: 20
Share of population: 1 out of 38 people

3. Morgan County
Total cases: 732
Share of population: 1 out of 40 people

4. Eagle County
Total cases: 1,231
Share of population: 1 out of 45 people

5. (tie) Gunnison County
Total cases: 296
Share of population: 1 out of 59 people

5. (tie) Denver County
Total cases: 12,422
Share of population: 1 out of 59 people

7. (tie) Adams County
Total cases: 8,468
Share of population: 1 out of 61 people

7. (tie) Saguache County
Total cases: 111
Share of population: 1 out of 61 people

9. Chaffee County
Total cases: 321
Share of population: 1 out of 63 people

10. Garfield County
Total cases: 929
Share of population: 1 out of 65 people

11. Alamosa County
Total cases: 241
Share of population: 1 out of 67 people

12. Weld County
Total cases: 4,507
Share of population: 1 out of 72 people

13. (tie) Summit County
Total cases: 423
Share of population: 1 out of 73 people

13. (tie) Arapahoe County
Total cases: 8,981
Share of population: 1 out of 73 people

15. Pitkin County
Total cases: 219
Share of population: 1 out of 81 people

16. Crowley County
Total cases: 73
Share of population: 1 out of 83 people

17. Washington County
Total cases: 58
Share of population: 1 out of 85 people

18. San Miguel County
Total cases: 95
Share of population: 1 out of 86 people

19. (tie) Kit Carson County
Total cases: 79
Share of population: 1 out of 90 people

19. (tie) Lake County
Total cases: 90
Share of population: 1 out of 90 people

21. Boulder County
Total cases: 3,573
Share of population: 1 out of 91 people

22. El Paso County
Total cases: 6,707
Share of population: 1 out of 107 people

23. Jefferson County
Total cases: 5,364
Share of population: 1 out of 109 people

24. Yuma County
Total cases: 87
Share of population: 1 out of 115 people

25. Montrose County
Total cases: 370
Share of population: 1 out of 116 people

26. Broomfield County
Total cases: 595
Share of population: 1 out of 118 people

27. Rio Grande County
Total cases: 95
Share of population: 1 out of 119 people

28. (tie) Costilla County
Total cases: 32
Share of population: 1 out of 121 people

28. (tie) San Juan County
Total cases: 6
Share of population: 1 out of 121 people

30. Phillips County
Total cases: 34
Share of population: 1 out of 125 people

31. Prowers County
Total cases: 94
Share of population: 1 out of 129 people

32. Cheyenne County
Total cases: 13
Share of population: 1 out of 141 people

33. Douglas County
Total cases: 2,477
Share of population: 1 out of 142 people

34. Teller County
Total cases: 173
Share of population: 1 out of 147 people

35. Larimer County
Total cases: 2,350
Share of population: 1 out of 152 people

36. Jackson County
Total cases: 9
Share of population: 1 out of 155 people

37. Pueblo County
Total cases: 1,035
Share of population: 1 out of 163 people

38. Delta County
Total cases: 186
Share of population: 1 out of 168 people

39. Routt County
Total cases: 144
Share of population: 1 out of 178 people

40. Elbert County
Total cases: 147
Share of population: 1 out of 182 people

41. Sedgwick County
Total cases: 12
Share of population: 1 out of 187 people

42. Ouray County
Total cases: 25
Share of population: 1 out of 198 people

43. (tie) Otero County
Total cases: 91
Share of population: 1 out of 201 people

43. (tie) Montezuma County
Total cases: 130
Share of population: 1 out of 201 people

45. Baca County
Total cases: 17
Share of population: 1 out of 211 people

46. Grand County
Total cases: 71
Share of population: 1 out of 222 people

47. La Plata County
Total cases: 250
Share of population: 1 out of 225 people

48. Rio Blanco County
Total cases: 25
Share of population: 1 out of 253 people

49. Clear Creek County
Total cases: 37
Share of population: 1 out of 262 people

50. Conejos County
Total cases: 31
Share of population: 1 out of 265 people

51. Hinsdale County
Total cases: 3
Share of population: 1 out of 273 people

52. (tie) Fremont County
Total cases: 167
Share of population: 1 out of 286 people

52. (tie) Mesa County
Total cases: 539
Share of population: 1 out of 286 people

54. Archuleta County
Total cases: 48
Share of population: 1 out of 292 people

55. Custer County
Total cases: 17
Share of population: 1 out of 298 people

56. Gilpin County
Total cases: 18
Share of population: 1 out of 347 people

57. Moffat County
Total cases: 38
Share of population: 1 out of 350 people

58. Park County
Total cases: 51
Share of population: 1 out of 370 people

59. Bent County
Total cases: 11
Share of population: 1 out of 507 people

60. Huerfano County
Total cases: 13
Share of population: 1 out of 531 people

61. Lincoln County
Total cases: 9
Share of population: 1 out of 633 people

62. Dolores County
Total cases: 3
Share of population: 1 out of 685 people

63. Las Animas County
Total cases: 21
Share of population: 1 out of 691 people

64. Kiowa County
Total cases: 0

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

