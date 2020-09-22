Colorado Places With Most Per Capita COVID-19 Cases So Far

A little over six months into the COVID-19 crisis, nearly all of Colorado has been touched by the novel coronavirus. Indeed, most people in the state now know someone who's contracted the disease, and with good reason: According to new data, in 21 Colorado counties, more than one out of every 100 residents has tested positive.
The statistics, updated yesterday, September 21, are drawn from the Colorado COVID-19 page maintained by the New York Times, and they vividly illustrate how often we're likely to share a space with someone who's survived an infection or may be about to experience one.
Leading the list of Colorado's 64 counties is Logan County, which has logged 834 cases, breaking down to one out of every 27 people — but those figures are a bit misleading, since more than 600 of the positives took place at the Sterling Correctional Facility, where one of Colorado's largest outbreaks is still ongoing. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's investigation at the jail began on April 14 and remains active; the outbreaks report released by the agency on September 16 counts 564 resident cases, three resident deaths, 51 positive staff cases and three probable staff cases.
The other Colorado counties in the top five are also of modest population size, but the case numbers show how many of the friends and neighbors there have contracted COVID-19: one out of 38 people in Mineral County, one of forty in Morgan County, one of 45 in Eagle County, one of 59 in Gunnison County.
Denver County is tied for fifth place with Gunnison. One out of every 59 residents of the Mile High City has tested positive for COVID-19 since March, translating to more than 12,000 people.
Of course, there are also quite a few Colorado counties where COVID-19 remains rare — and Kiowa County has yet to register a single case.
Where does your county fall at this point in the pandemic? Here's the lineup for total cases, and percentage of the county's population:
1. Logan County
Total cases: 834
Share of population: 1 out of 27 people
2. Mineral County
Total cases: 20
Share of population: 1 out of 38 people
3. Morgan County
Total cases: 732
Share of population: 1 out of 40 people
4. Eagle County
Total cases: 1,231
Share of population: 1 out of 45 people
5. (tie) Gunnison County
Total cases: 296
Share of population: 1 out of 59 people
5. (tie) Denver County
Total cases: 12,422
Share of population: 1 out of 59 people
7. (tie) Adams County
Total cases: 8,468
Share of population: 1 out of 61 people
7. (tie) Saguache County
Total cases: 111
Share of population: 1 out of 61 people
9. Chaffee County
Total cases: 321
Share of population: 1 out of 63 people
10. Garfield County
Total cases: 929
Share of population: 1 out of 65 people
11. Alamosa County
Total cases: 241
Share of population: 1 out of 67 people
12. Weld County
Total cases: 4,507
Share of population: 1 out of 72 people
13. (tie) Summit County
Total cases: 423
Share of population: 1 out of 73 people
13. (tie) Arapahoe County
Total cases: 8,981
Share of population: 1 out of 73 people
15. Pitkin County
Total cases: 219
Share of population: 1 out of 81 people
16. Crowley County
Total cases: 73
Share of population: 1 out of 83 people
17. Washington County
Total cases: 58
Share of population: 1 out of 85 people
18. San Miguel County
Total cases: 95
Share of population: 1 out of 86 people
19. (tie) Kit Carson County
Total cases: 79
Share of population: 1 out of 90 people
19. (tie) Lake County
Total cases: 90
Share of population: 1 out of 90 people
21. Boulder County
Total cases: 3,573
Share of population: 1 out of 91 people
22. El Paso County
Total cases: 6,707
Share of population: 1 out of 107 people
23. Jefferson County
Total cases: 5,364
Share of population: 1 out of 109 people
24. Yuma County
Total cases: 87
Share of population: 1 out of 115 people
25. Montrose County
Total cases: 370
Share of population: 1 out of 116 people
26. Broomfield County
Total cases: 595
Share of population: 1 out of 118 people
27. Rio Grande County
Total cases: 95
Share of population: 1 out of 119 people
28. (tie) Costilla County
Total cases: 32
Share of population: 1 out of 121 people
28. (tie) San Juan County
Total cases: 6
Share of population: 1 out of 121 people
30. Phillips County
Total cases: 34
Share of population: 1 out of 125 people
31. Prowers County
Total cases: 94
Share of population: 1 out of 129 people
32. Cheyenne County
Total cases: 13
Share of population: 1 out of 141 people
33. Douglas County
Total cases: 2,477
Share of population: 1 out of 142 people
34. Teller County
Total cases: 173
Share of population: 1 out of 147 people
35. Larimer County
Total cases: 2,350
Share of population: 1 out of 152 people
36. Jackson County
Total cases: 9
Share of population: 1 out of 155 people
37. Pueblo County
Total cases: 1,035
Share of population: 1 out of 163 people
38. Delta County
Total cases: 186
Share of population: 1 out of 168 people
39. Routt County
Total cases: 144
Share of population: 1 out of 178 people
40. Elbert County
Total cases: 147
Share of population: 1 out of 182 people
41. Sedgwick County
Total cases: 12
Share of population: 1 out of 187 people
42. Ouray County
Total cases: 25
Share of population: 1 out of 198 people
43. (tie) Otero County
Total cases: 91
Share of population: 1 out of 201 people
43. (tie) Montezuma County
Total cases: 130
Share of population: 1 out of 201 people
45. Baca County
Total cases: 17
Share of population: 1 out of 211 people
46. Grand County
Total cases: 71
Share of population: 1 out of 222 people
47. La Plata County
Total cases: 250
Share of population: 1 out of 225 people
48. Rio Blanco County
Total cases: 25
Share of population: 1 out of 253 people
49. Clear Creek County
Total cases: 37
Share of population: 1 out of 262 people
50. Conejos County
Total cases: 31
Share of population: 1 out of 265 people
51. Hinsdale County
Total cases: 3
Share of population: 1 out of 273 people
52. (tie) Fremont County
Total cases: 167
Share of population: 1 out of 286 people
52. (tie) Mesa County
Total cases: 539
Share of population: 1 out of 286 people
54. Archuleta County
Total cases: 48
Share of population: 1 out of 292 people
55. Custer County
Total cases: 17
Share of population: 1 out of 298 people
56. Gilpin County
Total cases: 18
Share of population: 1 out of 347 people
57. Moffat County
Total cases: 38
Share of population: 1 out of 350 people
58. Park County
Total cases: 51
Share of population: 1 out of 370 people
59. Bent County
Total cases: 11
Share of population: 1 out of 507 people
60. Huerfano County
Total cases: 13
Share of population: 1 out of 531 people
61. Lincoln County
Total cases: 9
Share of population: 1 out of 633 people
62. Dolores County
Total cases: 3
Share of population: 1 out of 685 people
63. Las Animas County
Total cases: 21
Share of population: 1 out of 691 people
64. Kiowa County
Total cases: 0
