Colorado Places With Most Per Capita COVID-19 Cases So Far

A little over six months into the COVID-19 crisis, nearly all of Colorado has been touched by the novel coronavirus. Indeed, most people in the state now know someone who's contracted the disease, and with good reason: According to new data, in 21 Colorado counties, more than one out of every 100 residents has tested positive.

The statistics, updated yesterday, September 21, are drawn from the Colorado COVID-19 page maintained by the New York Times, and they vividly illustrate how often we're likely to share a space with someone who's survived an infection or may be about to experience one.

Leading the list of Colorado's 64 counties is Logan County, which has logged 834 cases, breaking down to one out of every 27 people — but those figures are a bit misleading, since more than 600 of the positives took place at the Sterling Correctional Facility, where one of Colorado's largest outbreaks is still ongoing. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's investigation at the jail began on April 14 and remains active; the outbreaks report released by the agency on September 16 counts 564 resident cases, three resident deaths, 51 positive staff cases and three probable staff cases.

The other Colorado counties in the top five are also of modest population size, but the case numbers show how many of the friends and neighbors there have contracted COVID-19: one out of 38 people in Mineral County, one of forty in Morgan County, one of 45 in Eagle County, one of 59 in Gunnison County.

Denver County is tied for fifth place with Gunnison. One out of every 59 residents of the Mile High City has tested positive for COVID-19 since March, translating to more than 12,000 people.

Of course, there are also quite a few Colorado counties where COVID-19 remains rare — and Kiowa County has yet to register a single case.

Where does your county fall at this point in the pandemic? Here's the lineup for total cases, and percentage of the county's population:

1. Logan County

Total cases: 834

Share of population: 1 out of 27 people

2. Mineral County

Total cases: 20

Share of population: 1 out of 38 people

3. Morgan County

Total cases: 732

Share of population: 1 out of 40 people

4. Eagle County

Total cases: 1,231

Share of population: 1 out of 45 people

5. (tie) Gunnison County

Total cases: 296

Share of population: 1 out of 59 people

5. (tie) Denver County

Total cases: 12,422

Share of population: 1 out of 59 people

7. (tie) Adams County

Total cases: 8,468

Share of population: 1 out of 61 people

7. (tie) Saguache County

Total cases: 111

Share of population: 1 out of 61 people

9. Chaffee County

Total cases: 321

Share of population: 1 out of 63 people

10. Garfield County

Total cases: 929

Share of population: 1 out of 65 people

11. Alamosa County

Total cases: 241

Share of population: 1 out of 67 people

12. Weld County

Total cases: 4,507

Share of population: 1 out of 72 people

13. (tie) Summit County

Total cases: 423

Share of population: 1 out of 73 people

13. (tie) Arapahoe County

Total cases: 8,981

Share of population: 1 out of 73 people

15. Pitkin County

Total cases: 219

Share of population: 1 out of 81 people

16. Crowley County

Total cases: 73

Share of population: 1 out of 83 people

17. Washington County

Total cases: 58

Share of population: 1 out of 85 people

18. San Miguel County

Total cases: 95

Share of population: 1 out of 86 people

19. (tie) Kit Carson County

Total cases: 79

Share of population: 1 out of 90 people

19. (tie) Lake County

Total cases: 90

Share of population: 1 out of 90 people

21. Boulder County

Total cases: 3,573

Share of population: 1 out of 91 people

22. El Paso County

Total cases: 6,707

Share of population: 1 out of 107 people

23. Jefferson County

Total cases: 5,364

Share of population: 1 out of 109 people

24. Yuma County

Total cases: 87

Share of population: 1 out of 115 people

25. Montrose County

Total cases: 370

Share of population: 1 out of 116 people

26. Broomfield County

Total cases: 595

Share of population: 1 out of 118 people

27. Rio Grande County

Total cases: 95

Share of population: 1 out of 119 people

28. (tie) Costilla County

Total cases: 32

Share of population: 1 out of 121 people

28. (tie) San Juan County

Total cases: 6

Share of population: 1 out of 121 people

30. Phillips County

Total cases: 34

Share of population: 1 out of 125 people

31. Prowers County

Total cases: 94

Share of population: 1 out of 129 people

32. Cheyenne County

Total cases: 13

Share of population: 1 out of 141 people

33. Douglas County

Total cases: 2,477

Share of population: 1 out of 142 people

34. Teller County

Total cases: 173

Share of population: 1 out of 147 people

35. Larimer County

Total cases: 2,350

Share of population: 1 out of 152 people

36. Jackson County

Total cases: 9

Share of population: 1 out of 155 people

37. Pueblo County

Total cases: 1,035

Share of population: 1 out of 163 people

38. Delta County

Total cases: 186

Share of population: 1 out of 168 people

39. Routt County

Total cases: 144

Share of population: 1 out of 178 people

40. Elbert County

Total cases: 147

Share of population: 1 out of 182 people

41. Sedgwick County

Total cases: 12

Share of population: 1 out of 187 people

42. Ouray County

Total cases: 25

Share of population: 1 out of 198 people

43. (tie) Otero County

Total cases: 91

Share of population: 1 out of 201 people

43. (tie) Montezuma County

Total cases: 130

Share of population: 1 out of 201 people

45. Baca County

Total cases: 17

Share of population: 1 out of 211 people

46. Grand County

Total cases: 71

Share of population: 1 out of 222 people

47. La Plata County

Total cases: 250

Share of population: 1 out of 225 people

48. Rio Blanco County

Total cases: 25

Share of population: 1 out of 253 people

49. Clear Creek County

Total cases: 37

Share of population: 1 out of 262 people

50. Conejos County

Total cases: 31

Share of population: 1 out of 265 people

51. Hinsdale County

Total cases: 3

Share of population: 1 out of 273 people

52. (tie) Fremont County

Total cases: 167

Share of population: 1 out of 286 people

52. (tie) Mesa County

Total cases: 539

Share of population: 1 out of 286 people

54. Archuleta County

Total cases: 48

Share of population: 1 out of 292 people

55. Custer County

Total cases: 17

Share of population: 1 out of 298 people

56. Gilpin County

Total cases: 18

Share of population: 1 out of 347 people

57. Moffat County

Total cases: 38

Share of population: 1 out of 350 people

58. Park County

Total cases: 51

Share of population: 1 out of 370 people

59. Bent County

Total cases: 11

Share of population: 1 out of 507 people

60. Huerfano County

Total cases: 13

Share of population: 1 out of 531 people

61. Lincoln County

Total cases: 9

Share of population: 1 out of 633 people

62. Dolores County

Total cases: 3

Share of population: 1 out of 685 people

63. Las Animas County

Total cases: 21

Share of population: 1 out of 691 people

64. Kiowa County

Total cases: 0