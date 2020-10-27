Denver and Other Counties on Verge of COVID-19 Crackdowns

With cases of the novel coronavirus in Colorado spiking like never before, the City and County of Denver sent out an ominous message via Twitter on October 26: "Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order."

This isn't an exaggeration. While Governor Jared Polis seems unwilling to re-impose such an order statewide, he's made it clear that specific areas with elevated spread of the virus as measured by the dial system overseen by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment could face restrictions tailored specifically for them. And right now, Denver is among several counties in or near the metro area that could face additional restrictions very soon, up to and including precisely the type of edict teased in that tweet.

Indeed, Boulder County Public Health reported on October 25 that "due to an increase in cases, Boulder County may need to move to Safer at Home Level 3 on the state dial, which restricts the number of people who can be at a business, restaurant, or workplace, as well as decreases gathering sizes for events and fitness activities." And based on the latest data, Boulder is actually in better shape than several of its neighbors. Adams County has already been ordered to shift from Safer at Home Level 2 to Safer at Home Level 3 as of tomorrow, October 28. Among other things, that means restaurants, houses of worship and other institutions will be limited to 25 percent capacity until matters improve.

Marijuana Deals Near You

The CDPHE's dial includes five categories, which move from less to more strict: Protect Our Neighbors (Careful), Safer at Home Level 1 (Cautious), Safer at Home Level 2 (Concern), Safer at Home Level 3 (High Risk) and Stay at Home, in which only businesses deemed essential, such as grocery stores, are allowed to remain open. We examined the data for ten Colorado counties — Denver, Jefferson, Douglas, Arapahoe, Adams, Gilpin, Elbert, El Paso, Broomfield and Boulder — that recently qualified for one of the first three groupings, and all are currently registering some statistics that don't meet those standards.

Denver, for example, is operating at Safer at Home Level 2 right now, but its two-week cumulative COVID-19 incidence rate is in Safer at Home Level 3 territory. A dial slide isn't imminent, though, since its positivity rate, a lofty 7.0 percent per 100,000 people, still qualifies for Safer at Home Level 2 and its nine days of declining or stable hospitalizations over the past two weeks falls within Protect Our Neighbors territory.

Jefferson, Douglas, Arapahoe, Broomfield and Arapahoe counties also have a two-week cumulative incidence number in the Safer at Home Level 3 range. Gilpin, home of Black Hawk and Central City casinos, is at Safer at Home Level 2 by this metric, far above its current Protect Our Neighbors ranking. Elbert is one dial click worse than its Safer at Home Level 1 classification, and Adams County's incidence stats have soared into the Stay at Home position.

Should their hospitalizations and positivity rates increase, as certainly seems possible (if not likely) given the present trends, some or all of these counties could see further crackdowns or even another de facto shutdown.

Here are the latest details for these ten counties:

EXPAND The October 26 Colorado county map as measured by the two-week cumulative incidence rate, supplemented by details about level determinants, guidelines and restrictions. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment