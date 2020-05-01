COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With Most Cases, Shocking Rise

While Colorado has already lifted a stay-at-home edict instituted in response to COVID-19, Denver's stay-at-home order will remain in place until at least May 8, and new data about infections in specific sections of the city shows why. Over the eighteen days since our first analysis of positive cases by neighborhood, the numbers have exploded.

According to April 12 data shared by Denver Public Health on its COVID-19 data summary page, every neighborhood in the Mile High City had a case rate below two per 1,000 residents at the time. As of 6 p.m. on April 30, though, when the statistics were updated, 43 neighborhoods register at two or above, with one, Civic Center, coming in at a staggering 16.9.

Another disturbing fact: Most neighborhoods had fewer than five cases on April 12, but today, most have moved into the double digits — and Gateway/Green Valley Ranch has 197.

The percentage of Denver fatalities has also gone up in comparison with Colorado's as a whole. On April 12, 52 people in Denver had died because of the virus — nearly 18 percent of the 290 statewide. On April 30, the Denver casualty count is 167, approximately 21.5 percent of the 777 COVID-19 victims calculated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in its April 30 update. And totals don't include so-called excessive deaths cited by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

Of course, some of the rise in cases can be ascribed to an increase in testing touted by Governor Jared Polis during his April 29 press conference. But whatever the reason, many Denver neighborhoods now qualify as COVID-19 hot spots — a designation that has to concern the people who live there.

Here are the Denver neighborhoods with case rates of at last two per 1,000 residents, ranked from lowest to highest:

The April 30 case map from Denver Public Health depicts neighborhoods with higher infection rates in darker colors. Denver Public Health

Sloan's Lake

Case Count 17

Case Rate 2.0

Marijuana Deals Near You

Union Station

Case Count 19

Case Rate 2.0

Speer

Case Count 28

Case Rate 2.1

Lincoln Park

Case Count 15

Case Rate 2.1

West Highland

Case Count 22

Case Rate 2.2

City Park

Case Count 8

Case Rate 2.3

Capitol Hill

Case Count 38

Case Rate 2.3

Globeville

Case Count 10

Case Rate 2.3

University Hills

Case Count 15

Case Rate 2.4

Harvey Park

Case Count 33

Case Rate 2.6

North Capitol Hill

Case Count 21

Case Rate 2.7

Hale

Case Count 24

Case Rate 2.8

Washington Virginia Vale

Case Count 41

Case Rate 2.8

West Colfax

Case Count 41

Case Rate 2.9

Barnum

Case Count 20

Case Rate 3.0

Whittier

Case Count 16

Case Rate 3.0

South Park Hill

Case Count 30

Case Rate 3.1

Washington Park

Case Count 23

Case Rate 3.1

DIA

Case Count 5

Case Rate 3.1

Berkeley

Case Count 30

Case Rate 3.2

Cole

Case Count 17

Case Rate 3.2

North Park Hill

Case Count 33

Case Rate 3.2

Five Points

Case Count 67

Case Rate 3.2

Villa Park

Case Count 32

Case Rate 3.3

East Colfax

Case Count 39

Case Rate 3.5

Ruby Hill

Case Count 39

Case Rate 3.5

Indian Creek

Case Count 12

Case Rate 3.6

Lowry Field

Case Count 32

Case Rate 3.6

Barnum West

Case Count 22

Case Rate 3.7

Hampden

Case Count 77

Case Rate 3.8

Windsor

Case Count 57

Case Rate 4.0

Goldsmith

Case Count 29

Case Rate 4.4

Southmoor Park

Case Count 26

Case Rate 4.6

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Case Count 197

Case Rate 4.7

Westwood

Case Count 88

Case Rate 4.9

Virginia Village

Case Count 75

Case Rate 5.2

Skyland

Case Count 19

Case Rate 5.3

Auraria

Case Count < 5

Case Rate 5.5

Montbello

Case Count 190

Case Rate 5.6

Valverde

Case Count 26

Case Rate 6.0

Hilltop

Case Count 64

Case Rate 6.3

Northeast Park Hill

Case Count 62

Case Rate 6.6

Civic Center

Case Count 40

Case Rate 16.9