 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Center for African American Health, at 3350 Hudson Street, is offering free COVID-19 testing today, June 9.
The Center for African American Health, at 3350 Hudson Street, is offering free COVID-19 testing today, June 9.
Google Maps

COVID-19 Free Testing Coming to Denver's Most At-Risk Communities

Michael Roberts | June 9, 2020 | 8:59am
AA

On May 21, Mayor Michael Hancock and Governor Jared Polis cheered the launch of free COVID-19 testing at the Pepsi Center for individuals who are symptomatic. Since then, the rules have been loosened to allow participants in ongoing downtown Denver demonstrations to be checked at no charge, too, whether or not they're showing symptoms.

Unfortunately, the location isn't exactly convenient for many residents in underserved communities, including African-Americans who have been disproportionately impacted by the disease in the Mile High City and beyond.

But beginning at 9 a.m. today, June 9, and continuing through the month, the City of Denver is offering expanded COVID-19 testing in places where local residents are at higher risk of negative outcomes.

Related Stories

"While the data gathered by Denver Public Health includes only known cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing, the figures clearly show a disproportionate amount of inequities in death by race and ethnicity," the announcement from the Denver health department notes.

With that in mind, the city's Racial Equity Council, which comprises organizations such as the Be Well Health and Wellness Initiative of the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities, Center for African American Health, Denver Indian Health and Family Services, Open Door Ministries, Center for Public Health Practice-Colorado School of Public Health, Make a Chess Move, Girls Inc., Street Fraternity and Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, decided to bring free testing for the novel coronavirus where it's needed most.

Here's the first batch of locations and testing times:

Marijuana Deals Near You

Tuesday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 23
The Center for African American Health
3350 Hudson Street
9 a.m.-1 p.m. (both days)

Saturday, June 13
Montbello High School
5000 Crown Boulevard
10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, June 18
Sam’s Club
7805 East 35th Avenue
10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, June 20
New Hope Baptist Church
3701 Colorado Boulevard
9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Friday, June 27
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
1500 S. Dayton Street
9 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Additional locations and days for free, community-based testing are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the State of Colorado is getting into the act, too, by way of what the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment describes as "free, voluntary drive-thru viral testing for enrolled Southern Ute tribal members and immediate family members." The testing began at 8 a.m. today and will continue through 5 p.m. in the overflow parking lot of the Sky Ute Casino Resort, located at 14324 Colorado Highway 172 in Ignacio, with checks available during the same hours on June 10 and 11. Call 970-563-0214 for more details.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.