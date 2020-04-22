COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Highest Death Rates

Even as Colorado's stay-at-home order over COVID-19 is set to expire on April 26, the toll of the virus continues to mount in Denver. And some neighborhoods have been hit harder than others.

New data from Denver Public Health, updated on April 21, shows the death count in the Mile High City at 97. That's nearly 20 percent of the total for the entire state, which stood at 486 on April 21, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

If there's any good news to be found in these statistics, it's that recently, Denver seems to have arrived at a plateau.

More than forty Denver neighborhoods have a death rate of zero, but thirty neighborhoods have lost residents. Rather than note the specific number of deaths in each, Denver Public Health lists total deaths at plus or minus five — and thus far, all of the city's neighborhoods are under five, with death rates below one for every 1,000 residents.

At the same time, these rates vary widely by neighborhood. The lowest begin at 0.05 deaths per 1,000 people, while five are .20 or higher, with the top rate of .90 in Indian Creek, a neighborhood in southeast Denver near Hampden and Virginia Vale.

Here are the current rates for Denver neighborhoods where deaths have occurred, ranked from lowest to highest.

EXPAND A graphic showing deaths in Denver over the past several weeks. Denver Public Health

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Five Points

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.05

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Hampden

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.05

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Capitol Hill

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.06

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Hampden South

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.06

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.07

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Windsor

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.07

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Highland

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.07

Rate per 1,000 Persons

West Colfax

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.07

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Harvey Park

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.08

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Montbello

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.09

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Athmar Park

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.10

Rate per 1,000 Persons

North Park Hill

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.10

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Hilltop

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.10

Rate per 1,000 Persons

University

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.10

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Bear Valley

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.10

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Lowry Field

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.11

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Westwood

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.11

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Northeast Park Hill

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.11

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Hale

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.12

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Lincoln Park

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.14

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Goldsmith

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.15

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Baker

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.15

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Congress Park

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.18

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Whittier

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.19

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Clayton

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.20

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Berkeley

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.21

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Virginia Village

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.21

Rate per 1,000 Persons

South Park Hill

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.21

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Valverde

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.23

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Indian Creek

Total Deaths <5

Death Rate 0.90

Neighborhoods with a death rate of 0: Marston, Fort Logan, Southmoor Park, Kennedy, Harvey Park South, College View/South Platte, Overland, Platt Park, Rosedale, University Park, Wellshire, University Hills, Mar Lee, Ruby Hill, Washington Park, Washington Park West, Cory-Merrill, Belcaro, Barnum, Barnum West, Speer, Country Club, Cherry Creek, Villa Park, Sun Valley, Civic Center, Cheesman Park, Montclair, Sloan Lake, Jefferson Park, Auraria, Union Station, Central Business District, North Capitol Hill, City Park, City Park West, East Colfax, Stapleton, West Highland, Cole, Skyland, Regis, Chaffee Park, Sunnyside, Globeville, Elyria-Swansea