COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Highest Death Rates

Even as Colorado's stay-at-home order over COVID-19 is set to expire on April 26, the toll of the virus continues to mount in Denver. And some neighborhoods have been hit harder than others.
New data from Denver Public Health, updated on April 21, shows the death count in the Mile High City at 97. That's nearly 20 percent of the total for the entire state, which stood at 486 on April 21, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
If there's any good news to be found in these statistics, it's that recently, Denver seems to have arrived at a plateau.
More than forty Denver neighborhoods have a death rate of zero, but thirty neighborhoods have lost residents. Rather than note the specific number of deaths in each, Denver Public Health lists total deaths at plus or minus five — and thus far, all of the city's neighborhoods are under five, with death rates below one for every 1,000 residents.
At the same time, these rates vary widely by neighborhood. The lowest begin at 0.05 deaths per 1,000 people, while five are .20 or higher, with the top rate of .90 in Indian Creek, a neighborhood in southeast Denver near Hampden and Virginia Vale.
Here are the current rates for Denver neighborhoods where deaths have occurred, ranked from lowest to highest.
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Five Points
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.05
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Hampden
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.05
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Capitol Hill
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.06
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Hampden South
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.06
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Gateway/Green Valley Ranch
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.07
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Windsor
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.07
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Highland
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.07
Rate per 1,000 Persons
West Colfax
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.07
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Harvey Park
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.08
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Montbello
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.09
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Athmar Park
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.10
Rate per 1,000 Persons
North Park Hill
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.10
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Hilltop
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.10
Rate per 1,000 Persons
University
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.10
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Bear Valley
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.10
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Lowry Field
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.11
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Westwood
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.11
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Northeast Park Hill
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.11
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Hale
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.12
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Lincoln Park
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.14
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Goldsmith
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.15
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Baker
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.15
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Congress Park
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.18
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Whittier
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.19
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Clayton
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.20
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Berkeley
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.21
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Virginia Village
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.21
Rate per 1,000 Persons
South Park Hill
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.21
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Valverde
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.23
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Indian Creek
Total Deaths <5
Death Rate 0.90
Neighborhoods with a death rate of 0: Marston, Fort Logan, Southmoor Park, Kennedy, Harvey Park South, College View/South Platte, Overland, Platt Park, Rosedale, University Park, Wellshire, University Hills, Mar Lee, Ruby Hill, Washington Park, Washington Park West, Cory-Merrill, Belcaro, Barnum, Barnum West, Speer, Country Club, Cherry Creek, Villa Park, Sun Valley, Civic Center, Cheesman Park, Montclair, Sloan Lake, Jefferson Park, Auraria, Union Station, Central Business District, North Capitol Hill, City Park, City Park West, East Colfax, Stapleton, West Highland, Cole, Skyland, Regis, Chaffee Park, Sunnyside, Globeville, Elyria-Swansea
