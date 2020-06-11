COVID-19: Eight Outbreaks at King Soopers Company's Stores

The latest report about COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, issued yesterday afternoon, June 10, contains relatively positive news — only fourteen newly identified sites have been added to the list, the lowest weekly increase since the CDPHE started reporting this statistic in mid-April.

But the update contains more bad tidings for nationwide grocery giant Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market outlets in Colorado; the City Market brand is used in the western half of the state. As of last week, a total of six metro Denver King Soopers branches had made the CDPHE's outbreak list. The latest roster adds two City Market stores, in Eagle and El Jebel, bringing Kroger's Colorado outbreak total to eight.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The fourteen new outbreaks compare to 22 the week ending June 3 and 21 the week ending May 27. The outbreak total has now passed 300. (The first CDPHE outbreak list, issued on April 15, had just 83 sites.) More than 110 outbreaks out of the current total of 306 are now designated as resolved, including three at King Soopers stores: 11747 West Ken Caryl Avenue and 8126 South Wadsworth Boulevard, both in Littleton, and the bakery at the 60 Yuma Street market in Denver.

Inquiries remain active at three other King Soopers: 1155 East Ninth Avenue, arguably the most iconic grocery store in the Mile High City, plus 3100 South Sheridan in Denver and 15051 East 104th Avenue in Commerce City.

Other notable outbreaks added to the list this week include the first bank (a Bank of the West in Adams County), the first law office (Aguirre Law Group, also in Adams County), the first marijuana business (Next 1 Labs in, yes, Adams County), and another jail (the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood).

Also making the list is Vi at Highlands Ranch, an independent living facility in Douglas County: Six positive cases have been identified there, and of four recent resident deaths, three were confirmed to be positive for COVID-19, according to the CDPHE.

Here are the new entries, along with the date when the outbreak was designated.

