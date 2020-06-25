COVID-19: New Colorado Outbreaks Show No Business Is Immune

Mezzaluna Aspen, one of the resort town's most popular restaurants, has been identified as an outbreak.

The most recent additions to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment report about COVID-19 outbreaks vividly demonstrates that no place in the state is safe from the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. New to the list are an extremely popular restaurant and a high-class hotel in one of the state's richest towns, fast-food outlets, manufacturing facilities, construction sites, corporate suites, doctor's offices and even an overnight camp of the sort that's just been allowed to reopen under the latest, more relaxed public-health order issued by Governor Jared Polis.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The fourteen new outbreaks in the report, released on June 24, is lower than the seventeen announced on June 17, and definitely down from the 22 on June 3. Moreover, no new Kroger-owned King Soopers or City Market stores hit the roster, despite assertions from the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 that the current ten official Kroger outbreaks in the state — by far the most for any single retailer in Colorado — represent only about half of the 21 stores at which it's tracked COVID-19 cases among employers.

The overall Colorado outbreak count now stands at 337. Approximately 160 of them are considered resolved, while the remainder are under active investigation.

Prominent among the new outbreaks is Mezzaluna Aspen, a restaurant located in the heart of Aspen with a generous outdoor seating area — a layout considered safer for customers than indoor dining. (Other eateries joining it are considerably less tony: Fuzzy's Taco Shop in El Paso County and an Arapahoe County Jack in the Box.) The Inn at Aspen makes the list as well; it and Mezzaluna are the first outbreaks recorded for Pitkin County.

Outbreaks have also been declared at a food manufacturing plant in Pueblo County and a poultry processing center in Arapahoe County, along with a dermatology specialist in Larimer County, a community correctional facility in Denver, a Douglas County factory, a Rifle construction site and the Eagle Lake Overnight Camp in El Paso County, at which seventeen staffers have either confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

