COVID at Denver and Douglas County Schools: Guess Where It's Worse

There's been relatively little controversy regarding a public-health order calling for indoor masking at Denver Public Schools , particularly when compared to the Douglas County School District , which had to file a lawsuit to prevent parents from easily evading the mandate . But even though the recently formed Douglas County Health Department changed its rules last week to exempt public schools from its opt-out rule, thereby negating the suit, many parents and students remain angry about the regulation , and four school board candidates who ran on a conservative slate that promoted masking choice will take office next week.So how do the districts compare when it comes to COVID-19 cases at their respective facilities? Roughly a third of DPS schools have reported at least three infections over the past ten days, and the spread has been modest at most of them. In contrast, well over half of Douglas County schools have registered three or more COVID-19 cases during that time, and the number of infections is generally higher.Leading the pack in Douglas County is Thunderridge High School, the site of a student walkout over masking in early September. The school has experienced 27 COVID-19 cases during the past ten days, and 33 in the previous two weeks.As of November 18, the Denver Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard showed that seventy of its 207 schools had reported at least three COVID-19 cases within a ten-day period. Of those, only ten were tied to ten or more cases, and none had been connected to twenty-plus. Odyssey School of Denver tops the latest roster, with nineteen cases.The Douglas County School District COVID tracker is more sophisticated than the DPS version. Its default metric counts cases over fourteen days — the period used by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to determine outbreak designation. But the page also allows users to check cases by the day — and we supplemented the fourteen-day stats with ten-day numbers, to make direct comparisons with DPS possible.The Douglas County tracker gives totals for 71 schools; eighteen charter schools aren't included. Over the ten-day period ending November 18, 49 schools had at least three COVID-19 cases and twelve hit double digits. The fourteen-day totals were rougher: 58 schools with at least three COVID-19 cases, 22 with ten or above, and five that exceeded twenty cases.Mask rules aren't the only possible explanation for this disparity; how well individuals follow safety protocols outside of school settings must be factored in as well. But there's no doubt that the Denver school district has a less severe COVID-19 problem than does Douglas County.Here are all of the DPS schools with three or more COVID-19 cases in the last three days, as well as the DCSD school totals for both ten days and fourteen days. They're ordered from least to most.Academy of Urban Learning (AUL) — 3Bear Valley International — 3Cheltenham Elementary School — 3Cory Elementary School — 3Creativity Challenge Community (C3) — 3Denver Language School Gilpin — 3Denver Language School Whiteman — 3Denver Montessori Junior HS/Denver Montessori High School — 3Dora Moore ECE-8 School — 3Force Elementary School — 3Grant Beacon Middle School — 3Grant Ranch School — 3Inspire Elementary — 3Isabella Bird Community School — 3Johnson Elementary School — 3Kaiser Elementary School — 3Maxwell Elementary — 3Northfield High School — 3Schmitt Elementary School — 3Soar at GVR — 3Steele Elementary School — 3STRIVE Prep - Westwood MS — 3Willow Elementary School — 3Bradley International School — 4Bruce Randolph High School — 4Denison Montessori School — 4Denver School of Arts MS (DSA) — 4Hallett Academy — 4Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences — 4McGlone Academy — 4Montclair Elementary School — 4Sabin World School — 4Steck Elementary School — 4STRIVE Prep - SMART Academy High School — 4Swigert International School — 4University Prep - Arapahoe St. — 4Bryant Webster Dual Language ECE-8 — 5Carson Elementary — 5Centennial School — 5Ellis Elementary School — 5Escalante-Biggs Academy — 5Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy Middle School — 5Trevista at Horace Mann — 5University Park — 5Abraham Lincoln High School — 6Emily Griffith Technical College — 6Asbury Elementary School — 7East High School — 7Edison Elementary School — 7George Washington High School — 7Gust Elementary School — — 7John F. Kennedy High School (JFK) — 7Merrill Middle School — 7Highline Academy Southeast — 8Garden Place Elementary School — 9Lake International School — 9Monarch Montessori — 9Thomas Jefferson High School (TJ) — 9South High School — 10Academia Ana Marie Sandoval — 11Skinner Middle School — 11Slavens K-8 School — 11McAuliffe International School — 13North High School — 13Traylor Academy — 13Westerly Creek Elementary — 13William (Bill) Roberts — 16Odyssey School of Denver — 19Arrowhead Elementary — 3 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysFranktown Elementary — 3 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysHeritage Elementary — 3 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysLarkspur Elementary — 3 in last 14 days, 1 in last 10 daysRoxborough Primary — 3 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysSaddle Ranch Elementary — 3 in last 14 days, 3 in last 10 daysCastle Rock Elementary — 4 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysCastle Rock Middle School — 4 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysMammoth Heights Elementary — 4 in last 14 days, 3 in last 10 daysMountain View Elementary — 4 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysPonderosa High School — 4 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysRanch View Middle School — 4 in last 14 days, 3 in last 10 daysRock Ridge Elementary — 4 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysSagewood Middle School — 4 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysCougar Run Elementary — 5 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysLegacy Point Elementary — 5 in last 14 days, 5 in last 10 daysPine Lane Elementary — 5 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysSand Creek Elementary — 5 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysSouth Ridge Elementary — 5 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysTimber Trail Elementary — 5 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysBear Canyon Elementary — 6 in last 14 days, 5 in last 10 daysCresthill Middle School — 6 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysFox Creek Elementary — 6 in last 14 days, 2 in last 10 daysFrontier Elementary — 6 in last 14 days, 3 in last 10 daysGold Rush Elementary — 6 in last 14 days, 3 in last 10 daysWildcat Mountain Elementary — 6 in last 14 days, 5 in last 10 daysEagle Ridge Elementary — 7 in last 14 days, 7 in last 10 daysFlagstone Elementary — 7 in last 14 days, 5 in last 10 daysRock Canyon High School — 7 in last 14 days, 4 in last 10 daysSummit View Elementary — 7 in last 14 days, 6 in last 10 daysMountain Ridge Middle School — 8 in last 14 days, 8 in last 10 daysPioneer Elementary — 8 in last 14 days, 7 in last 10 daysRoxborough Intermediate — 8 in last 14 days, 6 in last 10 daysSoaring Hawk Elementary — 8 in last 14 days, 6 in last 10 daysTrailblazer Elementary — 8 in last 14 days, 7 in last 10 daysRenaissance Expeditionary Magnet — 9 in last 10 days, 3 in last 10 daysLone Tree Elementary — 10 in last 14 days, 3 in last 10 daysMesa Middle School — 10 in last 14 days, 5 in last 10 daysPine Grove Elementary — 10 in last 14 days, 9 in last 10 daysBuffalo Ridge Elementary — 11 in last 14 days, 7 in last 10 daysCastle View High School — 11 in last 14 days, 9 in last 10 daysClear Sky Elementary — 11 in last 14 days, 9 in last 10 daysIron Horse Elementary — 11 in last 14 days, 7 in last 10 daysCherokee Trail Elementary — 12 in last 14 days, 10 in last 10 daysPrairie Crossing Elementary — 12 in last 14 days, 5 in last 10 daysSierra Middle School — 12 in last 14 days, 11 in last 10 daysMountain Vista High School — 13 in last 14 days, 12 in last 10 daysChaparral High School — 14 in last 14 days, 5 in last 10 daysSage Canyon Elementary — 15 in last 14 days, 12 in last 10 daysCimarron Middle School — 16 in last 14 days, 10 in last 10 daysDouglas County High School — 16 in last 14 days, 11 in last 10 daysNorthridge Elementary — 16 in last 14 days, 9 in last 10 daysRocky Heights Middle School — 19 in last 14 days, 15 in last 10 daysStone Mountain Elementary — 23 in last 14 days, 10 in last 10 daysEldorado Elementary — 24 in last 14 days, 23 in last 10 daysLegend High School — 25 in last 14 days, 21 in last 10 daysHighlands Ranch High School — 26 in last 14 days, 12 in last 10 daysThunderridge High School — 33 in last 14 days, 27 in last 10 days