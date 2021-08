How the Delta Variant Has Taken Over Most Colorado Counties

click to enlarge A look at downtown Grand Junction in Mesa County, where confirmed Delta variant cases have now hit quadruple digits. Photo by Michael Roberts













The more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now accounts for nearly all cases of the disease in Colorado and has been confirmed in most counties, with updated data showing the variant making big gains since late last month.According to August 13 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , the Delta variant accounted for an overwhelming 98.98 percent of COVID-19 infections in the state for the week of July 25, the most recent for which numbers are available. The presence of the variant has been confirmed in 51 of 64 counties, and the thirteen exceptions (Baca, Cheyenne, Clear Creek, Costilla, Crowley, Dolores, Hinsdale, Jackson, Kiowa, Lincoln, Mineral, Phillips and San Juan) are, in general, lightly populated places where the scarcity of resources can lead to incomplete reporting.On June 23, La Plata County had no registered Delta variant cases; it had 42 as of August 13. Delta County went from none in June to 24, and Routt County now has 28 cases — 27 more than on June 23.As of July 30, thirteen Colorado counties exceeded fifty confirmed Delta variant cases . Now Summit County has joined the club, with 58 cases (it had none on June 23). And the case counts have gone way up in the others, more than doubling over the previous fourteen days in Denver (from 66 to 138) and Pueblo (from 50 to 104).Mesa County, anchored by Grand Junction, continues to have the most Delta variant cases in Colorado, and now registers 1,026. But El Paso County, home of Colorado Springs, is catching up fast, owing to a steady progression of Delta variant infections: 103 on June 23, 237 on July 2, 543 on July 30, and 784 today.Here are the fourteen Colorado counties with at least fifty confirmed Delta variant cases as of August 13, listed from smallest counts to largest, and including cases from June 23, July 2 and July 30.0 Delta variant cases on June 231 Delta variant case on July 258 Delta variant cases on August 120 Delta variant cases on June 2310 Delta variant cases on July 250 Delta variant cases on July 30104 Delta variant cases on August 122 Delta variant cases on June 239 Delta variant cases on July 258 Delta variant cases on July 30105 Delta variant cases on August 126 Delta variant cases on June 2310 Delta variant cases on July 266 Delta variant cases on July 30138 Delta variant cases on August 126 Delta variant cases on June 2313 Delta variant cases on July 274 Delta variant cases on July 30136 Delta variant cases on August 1210 Delta variant cases on June 2319 Delta variant cases on July 286 Delta variant cases on July 30170 Delta variant cases on August 1220 Delta variant cases on June 2328 Delta variant cases on July 287 Delta variant cases on July 30153 Delta variant cases on August 1212 Delta variant cases on June 2316 Delta variant cases on July 2105 Delta variant cases on July 30169 Delta variant cases on August 1218 Delta variant cases on June 2340 Delta variant cases on July 2107 Delta variant cases on July 30117 Delta variant cases on August 1227 Delta variant cases on June 2344 Delta variant cases on July 2108 Delta variant cases on July 30133 Delta variant cases on August 122 Delta variant cases on June 2317 Delta variant cases on July 2109 Delta variant cases on July 30198 Delta variant cases on August 1212 Delta variant cases on June 2330 Delta variant cases on July 2165 Delta variant cases on July 30261 Delta variant cases on August 12103 Delta variant cases on June 23237 Delta variant cases on July 2543 Delta variant cases on July 30784 Delta variant cases on August 12218 Delta variant cases on June 23418 Delta variant cases on July 2890 Delta variant cases on July 301,026 Delta variant cases on August 12