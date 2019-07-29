Denise Plante Leaves 9News's Colorado & Company After Nearly 16 Years

Denise Plante, one of Denver's most popular radio and TV personalities, has been through plenty of changes over the past year.

Around this time in 2018, she parted ways with KOSI 101 over a contract dispute after a decade and a half, but landed mere weeks later at 106.7 The Bull, a new country station from iHeartMedia. And now she's moving on from Colorado & Company, a daily advertorial program on 9News that she's hosted since its inception nearly sixteen years ago, in September 2003. But she'll still be coming into the studio regularly because of her role as a lifestyle consultant on Daily Blast Live, a syndicated feature from Tegna, 9News's parent company.

Plante stresses that "there's no bad blood at all" over her departure from Colorado & Company. "We just disagreed on a couple of terms in my agreement, and that's it. No big deal. And I love everyone at the show and 9News."

The feeling is mutual. Mark Cornetta, the president and general manager for 9News and its sister station, My20 (also known as KTVD/Channel 20), as well as an executive vice president for Tegna, has only positive things to say about her.

"After sixteen incredible years, Denise Plante is moving on from her position as host of Colorado & Company," Cornetta notes via email. "She helped launch the show, and was an integral part of its award-winning success. While we will miss Denise and wish her the best, fans can still find her on the radio at 106.7 The Bull, where she hosts mid-days 10 a.m. to 3 p.m."

The gig at The Bull represented a pivot for Plante, but her audience appears to have followed her. In the most recent ratings report for the Denver market, she notes that she finished third in the all-important 25-54 demographic and first among listeners between 18 and 49. As a bonus, she recently returned from Nashville, where she had the opportunity to host a stage at the Country Music Association's annual CMA Fest. And she's enjoying the Daily Blast Live gig in association with the MorningSave.com website.

She looks back with fondness on her Colorado & Company experience: "That show meant so much to me, and I treasure getting the chance to help nonprofits and get to know people from organizations I would never have had a chance to meet. I became friends with most of the clients and their families."

Cornetta certainly isn't giving up on the Colorado & Company concept. "While no replacement host has been named as yet, we will continue to have Jacquie Palisi, Vida Urbonas and Karen Rocznik fill in as they have over the years," he reveals.

In the meantime, Plante is keeping her eyes open for future opportunities. "I love TV as a medium, and I'll continue to pursue it. I'm just excited to see what comes next."