40-Year-Old Trees Disappearing on 16th Street Mall as Denver Celebrates Arbor Day



The downtown specimens have greatly exceeded performance expectations for trees in similar environments, she says, adding that most inner-city trees only live a quarter of the time that their mall counterparts have. But the saws are still coming out — and in many cases, already have — as the city works to spruce up the downtown area over the next few months.



"These trees are at the end of their useful life span," Miller says. While some may look healthy to the inexperienced eye, many are "growing at a really slow rate," she notes, and many more have "structural issues."



Nearly all of the mall's remaining trees are honey locusts. This makes them more susceptible to disease, she adds, since they are all the same species.



The mall's initial tree collection included 83 red oaks, but the majority of those have died since the mall opened in 1982. To replace the ones that remain, the BID will bring in saplings from out of state — from Texas, Illinois, and some from as far away as New Jersey.





According to Miller, the growing conditions in the tree's respective hometowns are much more forgiving than the extremes of Colorado's climate, and young trees grow up healthier and faster.



The replacement trees are now acclimating to the Colorado weather in two nurseries along the Front Range, according to Andrew Iltis, vice president of planning and development for the BID. Standing at an average height of thirty feet, with a width of twenty feet at their canopies and seven inches at the base of their trunks, these new shade providers are already the same size as the trees they will replace, he notes.



Work crews are leaving the old trees in the ground as long as possible, taking them out just before beginning construction in the area of the mall in which they're located, according to officials.











"We are looking to repurpose any trees we can," Kuhn adds, noting that some of the wood will be used for seating at the upcoming Populus hotel , which is being built at 14th Street and Colfax.

"Unfortunately, we can’t keep [the trees] due to the extent of the renovation work that needs to be done, and transplanting the current trees is not a feasible option," Kuhn says, describing the extent of the renovation as "building face to building face across the mall."

PDF — TreeDocs_2019.pdf A planning document for the 16th Street tree canopy The Downtown Denver Partnership



