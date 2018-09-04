Broncos Quarterback Case Keenum Chronicles His Roller-Coaster Career in New Memoir

Case Keenum's rise to fame was an unusual one. The Broncos quarterback was a two-star recruit coming out of high school and, despite setting NCAA Division I passing records at the University of Houston, went undrafted in 2012.

Today, September 4, Keenum joins a small group of professional football players who have published books with the release of Playing for More. The 224-page memoir is about the unlikely star's rise to fame and roller-coaster career.

The book chronicles Keenum's childhood, arguing that his hyper-competitive nature led him to cheat in games like UNO and Candy Land, to his present-day success slinging the football. Published by B&H Publishing Group, which seeks to "provide intentional, Bible-centered content that positively impacts the hearts and minds of people, inspiring them to build a lifelong relationship with Jesus Christ," Playing for More also delves into Keenum's faith. The Abilene, Texas, native makes it clear that he owes all of his success to God and writes about his love for Jesus.